The 2025 World's Strongest Woman ended in uproar after American athlete Jammie Booker was initially crowned champion, only to be disqualified days later when her biological male identity was revealed.

British strongwoman Andrea Thompson, who finished second, was subsequently crowned champion by organisers who cited policy violations.

This high-profile incident has fuelled discussions on fairness in women's sports, transgender participation, and the need for transparent disclosures.

The Competition and Booker's Victory

The Official Strongman Games, the world's largest international strongman and strongwoman competition with over 400 athletes, was held from 20 to 23 November 2025 in Arlington, Texas. The Women's Open category tested competitors across six punishing events on strength and endurance.

Booker, 28, clinched the top spot by a narrow margin of one point over seasoned competitor Thompson, a 43-year-old from Suffolk, Britain. Thompson had previously won the title in 2018 and was aiming for another victory.

Competitors noted that the field included women of diverse builds, and no one suspected Booker's transgender background at the time. As Booker raised the trophy, Thompson's reaction was captured on video, mouthing 'bullshit' before leaving the podium. An X post from @olemurica captured the moment.

The Discovery and Disqualification

In the early hours of 24 November, explicit pictures and videos of Booker surfaced, shared among competitors. These materials, from an adult entertainment site, exposed Booker's biological male sex. Additionally, a YouTube video posted eight years prior referred to Booker as 'a 21-year-old trans-girl', confirming her transgender status.

Organisers of the Official Strongman Games stated they had been unaware and would not have allowed her entry in the women's category had they known. They gave Booker a 24-hour window to respond, but received none, leading to her disqualification on 25 November. The organisation emphasised their policy: athletes must compete in categories matching their birth sex to ensure fairness.

Reactions and Broader Implications

Andrea Thompson voiced her disappointment on Instagram, stating, 'I am not only frustrated with not being able to celebrate a win, but also for the ladies who had their time to shine on the podium or reach the final day, taken away from them.' She praised the organisers for swift action but noted the mental drain from backlash.

The strongwoman community echoed calls to protect women's sports, with many highlighting inherent advantages from male puberty. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation, declaring he 'will not allow the radical left to sacrifice the integrity of girls' sports.'

Wider Gender Eligibility Debates

The controversy recalls the case of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who is not transgender but has differences of sex development (DSD). Khelif faced gender eligibility scrutiny during the 2024 Paris Olympics after failing an unspecified test by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2023. She was temporarily disqualified by the IBA from a prior event but allowed to compete by the IOC, winning gold amid viral misinformation, lawsuits, and global debate.

In June 2025, a leaked medical report published online appeared to confirm a male karyotype (XY chromosomes), leading World Boxing to rule her ineligible for women's events without further chromosome testing.

This has amplified public discourse. Broader implications include potential policy reforms across sports federations. As the investigation by Texas AG Paxton progresses, it could set precedents for state-level oversight in sports events. Advocates for women's sports hope this leads to universal policies that prioritise biological sex to maintain level playing fields. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges in balancing inclusion and fairness in competitive athletics.