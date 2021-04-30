Five people have been arrested in the dognapping incident involving Lady Gaga's French bulldogs Koji and Gustav, and in the shooting of her dogwalker Ryan Fischer on Feb. 28

The Los Angeles Police Department revealed the names of the accused in a press release after they appeared at an arraignment on Thursday. James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, are facing charges of attempted murder and robbery, as well as additional felonies including conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

Jackson, who allegedly shot Fischer in the chest, is also charged with an additional count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felony for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the other two have been accused of being accomplices to the crime. White's father, Harold White and his girlfriend, Jennifer McBride, 50, were also charged. McBride was the woman who surrendered the dogs after she said she found them tied to a pole. The elder White was charged with possession of a firearm and McBride of receiving stolen property.

Four of the accused are documented gang members in Los Angeles. It is said they were not aware that the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga but knew the value of the breed. Once news of the $500,000 reward for the safe return of the French bulldogs went viral, they tried to cash in with McBride surrendering them to the police. She even inquired about the money but the authorities remained speculative.

"This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded. We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court," District Attorney Gascón said.

Jackson is held on a $3 million bond while the younger White and Whaley at $1 million each. McBride and the elder White's bail is at $10,000 and $35,000, respectively. She was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Lady Gaga has yet to release a statement about the arrest of the dognappers. But her father, Joe Germanotta, knows that she will be happy. He called it "fabulous news" and thanked the LAPD for sticking with the case since the incident in February. He also shared his hope that the "DA doesn't let them go now."