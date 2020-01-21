"Arrow' season 8 episode 10 marks the end of the series. Stephen Amell's much-loved Green Arrow/Oliver Queen will sign off from Arrowverse. Here is everything we know so far about the series finale. Read on, to find out what to expect from the concluding episode of CW's "Arrow."

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Arrow" season 8 episode 10. Steer away immediately, if you don't want to know more about it]

"Arrow" series finale is soon approaching, and it will be an end of an era. After eight seasons of epic superhero drama, the show that created the Arrowverse will come to an end.

"Arrow" season 8 episode 10 serves as the finale segment and it is aptly titled "Fadeout" as we witness the iconic superhero is laid to rest. The plot details about the show's final episode remain scarce. The synopsis gives out very few details, but it promises a conclusion to Oliver's story, whose sacrifice in "Crisis of Infinite Earths" changed the reality and created a new multiverse. He saved several lives and several worlds.

Fans are warned things are about to get emotional and supremely dramatic. According to TV Line, The CW has unveiled a series of photos that promises the return of several familiar faces and crossover. It appears to be that the Green Arrow will not get anything less than a legend's send-off.

Emily Bett Rickard's Felicity Smoak, Oliver's one true love will return for the finale. Felicity who disappeared with Oliver's daughter Mia, a long time ago, is back for Oliver's funeral. However, Rickard is not the only familiar face returning for the series finale, Joe Dinicol as Ragman, Susanna Thompson's Moira Queen, who is Oliver's mother, Willa Holland as Thea Queen, Sea Shimooka as Emiko Queen, and Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt will be reuniting in the time of grieving. Fans are expected to witness an emotional reunion.

Meanwhile, there will be crossover appearances, too, in "Arrow" season 8 and series finale. The Flash's Grant Gustin and Legend of Tomorrow's Caity Lotz will be appearing to attend the service and pay respects.

"After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell)," reads the official synopsis as per the abovementioned publication.

"Arrow" season 8 episode 10 airs Tuesday, January 28 on The CW.