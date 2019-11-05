Soon after the broadcast of episode 4 "Present Tense" fans are going to be curious about what's coming next as we are moving towards the fast-approaching "Crisis on Infinite Earths". So, for also those eager fans, here is everything we know so far about "Arrow" season 8 episode 5.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Arrow" season 8 episode 5. If you don't want to learn more about it, steer away without any delay.]

The next chapter in the finale season of The CW superhero series is "Prochnost" a word borrowed from the Russian language. The word that Oliver Queen has often used means strength or durability in the language.

According to the official synopsis for the fifth chapter of the series' final season as on Spoiler TV, Team Arrow is heading to Russia once again. After working for The Monitor for weeks since the beginning of season 8, Oliver Queen realises that the Monitor, a powerful cosmic entity may not be on their side as he claims. Thea and Oliver discovered an ancient text that revealed The Monitor's true intentions may not be in alignment with team Arrow.

In episode 5, Oliver alongside his team heads back to Russia with an intention to assimilate all the necessary resources he needs to defeat The Monitor. But will it be so easy to take down the mighty Monitor? With Arrow returning to Russia, it is possible that we see Arrow's old affiliations come in play such as Bratva. In the meantime, fans can expect to see more of Connor as he reunites with someone significant from his past.

Thereâ€™ll be a lot of news coming out about our final episode over the next few months. I prefer when you hear it from us. Welcome back Emily. pic.twitter.com/YlVpgoPWLi — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 1, 2019

Meanwhile, TV Line has reported a major development in the storyline of "Arrow" season 8. According to the website, Paul Blackthorne's Quentin Lance, who died in season 6 finale, will return before the show closes for multiple episodes. He is not the only one returning for the final season. Emily Bett Rickards, who plays the role of beloved Felicity Smoak, will return too. The news was shared by the leading actor Stephen Amell on an official Twitter account. After her last appearance in season 7 finale, Smoak will reprise her role in the finale episode titled "Fadeout".

"Arrow" season 8 airs Tuesdays on The CW.