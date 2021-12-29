Arsenal could be without a recognised number nine by the time next summer's transfer window gets underway with uncertainty surrounding Alexander Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah's futures at the club. The Gunners have been told to prioritise a move for Everton frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin by former defender Lee Dixon.

Mikel Arteta is certain to be in the market for a new forward next summer, with the club in need of a prolific marksman with goals drying up from their current crop in recent campaigns. Aubameyang has managed just seven goals in all competitions this season, while Lacazette and Nketiah have just five apiece.

The Gabon forward, who won the Golden Boot two seasons ago, has gone off the boil since signing his £350,000-a-week deal last season. Aubmeyang was also recently stripped of his club captaincy, and has been banished from the first-team owing to a disciplinary breach, which has put a question mark over his future at the club.

Lacazette and Nketiah, meanwhile, have just six months remaining on their current contracts and are expected to walk out of the club next June. Arsenal are keen to retain the latter, but he has informed the club of his desire to leave, and it could see the north London club cash-in and offload him for a nominal fee in January.

Arteta will need a proven frontman to lead the attack next season, and Dixon believes Calvert-Lewin has all the qualities necessary to thrive at the Emirates Stadium, especially since Arsenal cannot target top stars like Erling Haaland. The former Gunners defender even believes it will be a step up for the England international after plying his trade with Everton in the Premier League.

"Would I like to see Calvert-Lewin at Arsenal? I think yes," Dixon told the Daily Mail. "I think you'd struggle to get one of the top, top strikers like [Erling] Haaland."

"It would be a step up for Calvert-Lewin, no disrespect to Everton," he added. "I like him, I think he's got potential to be as good as he wants to be. He is fit and athletic, he is strong and good in the air and a good finisher. I would take him."