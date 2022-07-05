Arsenal are still on the trail of Youri Tielemans with fresh talks taking place this week about a move to the Emirates Stadium. Manchester United have also shown interest in recent days, but will only win the race if the Gunners decide against making a formal offer to Leicester City.

Mikel Arteta has already made four signing this summer, with Gabriel Jesus being the latest acquisition following the arrivals of Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira. The Belgium international has been on the Gunners' radar since the start of the summer, with Arteta keen to sign a deep-lying midfielder.

Arsenal technical director Edu has met with Tielemans' agents and agreed personal terms with the midfielder. Leicester value the Belgian at around £35 million, but are yet to receive a formal offer from the north London club.

Erik ten Hag is overseeing a rebuild at Old Trafford and plans to bolster his midfield as a priority. Tielemans is a target alongside Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, who is at the top of the Dutch coach's wanted list.

However, according to Ben Jacobs, the only way United can sign Tielemans is if Arsenal pull out of the race. The former Anderlecht midfielder is said to be sold on a move to the Emirates Stadium, and has Arteta's team as his top choice this summer.

"He's fully sold on a move to Arsenal, so if Manchester United were to bid for Tielemans, they will only get him if Arsenal decide that's fine, go ahead and take the player. It's not really a head-to-head," Jacobs told Give Me Sport.

"I think that Manchester United's potential interest in Tielemans, which is still to be stood up, could just catalyse Arsenal to make another bid or may have Arsenal say 'I'm sorry, but we're not interested. Go ahead and join Manchester United if you want'."

"But I don't think that Manchester United can beat Arsenal to Tielemans. It's not a case of decide between the two," he added.

Tielemans is not the only player being courted by both Arsenal and United. The two Premier League giants are also battling for the signature of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, with the Argentine open to negotiating with both clubs.