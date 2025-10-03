The celebrated Jones family of American sport has been plunged into grief after the sudden death of former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman, Arthur Jones, at the tragically young age of 39.

Jones, a Super Bowl XLVII champion and the elder brother of the legendary UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Chandler Jones, passed away on Friday with no cause of death immediately reported.

The abrupt passing of the athlete has sent shockwaves through the NFL and MMA communities, focusing a spotlight on one of the most gifted, yet sometimes troubled, families in professional sport.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta issued a statement Friday afternoon, paying a heartfelt tribute to the beloved player: 'We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing. Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends.'

Arthur Jones' Defining Moment: Glory In The Superdome

Arthur Jones, a fifth-round selection from Syracuse, was instrumental in the Ravens' historic 2012 championship campaign. He made a memorable contribution to the team's Super Bowl XLVII triumph against the San Francisco 49ers, registering a sack and a crucial fumble recovery.

Baltimore's epic run to the championship saw them overcome Andrew Luck's Indianapolis Colts, Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos in a dramatic double overtime showdown, and Tom Brady's New England Patriots. The Ravens secured a thrilling 34–31 victory against the 49ers, claiming the coveted Lombardi Trophy for the second time in the franchise's history.

In a moment etched into Super Bowl lore, Arthur Jones famously tackled quarterback Colin Kaepernick just before the power outage occurred in the Superdome. Furthermore, his vital fumble recovery occurred in the second quarter before the Ravens' second touchdown drive of the game.

Arthur Jones' NFL Career Defined By Impact

Arthur Jones commenced 20 games for the Ravens throughout his four-year tenure with the team from the 2010–2013 seasons, including 19 starts in his final two years. In that career-defining two-season period, he accumulated 100 total tackles, including 8.5 sacks and 13 total tackles for loss (TFLs).

Following Arthur Jones' four-season tenure with Baltimore, he continued his career with three seasons at the Indianapolis Colts and one with Washington. He concluded his NFL career with 10 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and a Super Bowl ring.

The Arthur Jones Legacy: A Family Of Sporting Legends

Arthur Jones is survived by his two younger brothers, who have become global icons in their respective sports: former UFC champion Jon Jones and former Patriots, Cardinals and Raiders defensive lineman Chandler Jones.

Despite the outpouring of tributes and the confirmation of his death by his former team, no cause of death has been officially reported, adding a layer of mystery to the tragic news.

The sudden and unexplained passing of Arthur Jones has left a profound void in the sports community. A Super Bowl champion and a dedicated family man, his legacy is now tragically intertwined with the mystery surrounding his final moments.

For more exclusive insights into the lives and careers of the Jones brothers, and for updates on the official cause of death, stay tuned to IBTimes UK.