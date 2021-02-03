Netflix hit series, "Bridgerton" has a lot of celebrity fans as well, and several stars have come forward to sing praises for the regency drama. However, none of their comments was as interesting as Ashton Kutcher's revelation about how much his wife Mila Kunis loves the show.

Mila Kunis couldn't keep herself from binge-watching the period drama even though it was midnight, which led to some hilarious confusion. When her husband woke up from deep sleep to find her engrossed in one of the intimate scenes from the show, he mistook it for porn.

The couple made the revelation during an appearance on "TODAY with Hoda and Jenna" on Tuesday morning. When the host asked them if they were also watching "Bridgerton," the duo broke into laughter over the confusion that happened between them the previous night.

"So, I'm on episode five for anyone who's seen it, y'all are aware what happens in episode five. Last night, I clearly stayed up until midnight. I was like, 'What's happening in this show?'" the "Friends with Benefits" actress said.

"He's dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI, but he literally goes, 'Are you watching a porno?' He was so confused," the 37-year-old recalled.

Kutcher admitted that it was a disturbing scene for him to wake up to. He quipped: "She's watching in the middle of the night, and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!"

"I was like, 'Shhh, quiet, this is a wedding!'" Kunis recounted. Kutcher joked that his wife was having an extra-marital affair. "You're cheating on me with this show," he said.

The couple's revelation comes at a time when Netflix is struggling to keep scenes from the period drama off porn sites. The show based on Julia Quinn's novel of the same name was recently renewed for a second season and also became the most-watched show on the streaming giant. Set in 1813 during the Regency era in England, it explores the lives of eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.