First announced in September 2022, "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is the thirteenth major installment of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series. Here's what we know about the upcoming action-adventure game including its release window, platforms, setting, and plot.

'Assassin's Creed Mirage' release window speculations

The good thing is that Ubisoft already confirmed of its existence and that the "Assassin's Creed Mirage" release date is set to arrive sometime in 2023. Unfortunately, the developer has not announced a specific date at the moment but there are speculations as to when the release window might happen.

According to a recent rumor from Insider Gaming, "Assassin's Creed Mirage" may have originally been scheduled for release in early 2023 but has now been postponed until August, PCGamesn.com reported. Thankfully, there is currently no evidence to suggest that its release might be delayed past 2023.

'Assassin's Creed Mirage' platforms

Platforms for "Assassin's Creed Mirage" include the PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PS4. Ubisoft likewise that the upcoming game will be made available on PC via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store.

'Assassin's Creed Mirage' setting

The setting of "Assassin's Creed Mirage" 9th Century Baghdad starting in the year 861 (the Golden Age) or a few decades before the events of "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," according to GamesRadar. As Baghdad in the 9th century was essentially destroyed five centuries later, Ubisoft looked to historical documentation and other cities of the time (such as Samarrah) to recreate Baghdad as accurately as possible. Artistic director Jean-Luc Sala claims that at this time Baghdad was effectively at the center of the world and "a key place for knowledge, art, innovation, science, commerce, and power."

'Assassin's Creed Mirage' story and gameplay

The plot of Mirage centers on a young man named Basim Ibn Ishaq, who made his first significant appearance as a character in "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla." The tale of Basim's coming of age is told in Mirage, which takes place around twenty years before Valhalla, as he transforms from a street thief into a skilled assassin. Basim's story is told in a more linear method than its open-world predecessors.

In Mirage, there will be a big emphasis on assassination in its most basic form: sneak up on the victim, kill them, and vanish. Basim uses a number of equipment, including smoke bombs, as well as his parkour expertise to help him in his work. The creators admitted in an interview with Arab Hardware that they want to equal the parkour prowess of AC Unity.

However, it appears that some of the series' more recent innovations, such as the enemy-marking eagle from "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" and "Valhalla" are here to stay. This means that Enkidu, the bird, is a very valuable asset in completing assassination missions.