Prince William and Kate Middleton are now focused on their jobs than trying to mend a broken relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Marke.

Celebrity astrologer Emili Adame acknowledged that the Duke of Cambridge and his younger brother "have a very challenging relationship." They have different opinions and were "born to do such different things" which could lead to some disagreements and them not fully understanding each other.

Prince Harry himself acknowledged his rift with his brother in the 2019 documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey." He said he and Prince William are "certainly on different paths" and that they have "good days and bad days." But he said that he will always be there for him and shared his hope that William will do the same for him too.

But according to Adame, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate Middleton "may look at Harry and Meghan as being very disruptive." She told the "To Di For Daily" podcast, "I feel that William has a more... mature energy... that his energy is older than he actually is... along with Kate."

She added, "And if they're going to go off and do their own thing... then they need to just go, right? I still see challenges around their relationship. I feel that there will be conversations... but I don't know that they're going to get back exactly to the place that they were at."

Adame said she can see Prince Harry "making more of an attempt to mend" his relationship with his brother. But Prince William is in a different mindset for now, with his job within the royal family taking precedence.

"I just see William is... 'I've got a job to do here. I don't have time to deal with kind of child's play.' That's kind of how his energy reads to me," she explained.

Prince William and Prince Harry have only reunited twice since the latter left the U.K. for a new life in California with Meghan Markle. They were civil when they talked after Prince Philip's funeral in April and appeared amicable during the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in July.