Prince Harry is said to be seriously considering going back home to the U.K. to try to reconcile with his family.

Celebrity astrologer Emili Adame said that the 37-year old "wants to reconnect" and that he and Meghan Markle have been having conversations about it.

The Duke of Sussex wants to reconcile with the royals after he has realised the pain that he caused them, first from abandoning their royal duties and then from their Oprah interview. But the Duchess of Sussex does not feel like she belongs with his family. Thus, it is a sensitive conversation for them to be having and is "part of their issue that they're having personally together."

"I feel that he's actively trying right now. Whether or not it will be well received, whether or not it will amount to anything in the future... I can't really see that at this moment," Adame said of Prince Harry's attempts to reconnect with his family.

Read more Prince Harry gets publicly insulted for absence at Prince Philip's memorial

However, his relationship with Meghan Markle is making it hard for him to fully reach out to the royals. He and the duchess "are at odds" when it comes to talks about returning to his family. They may be together right now but his heart is said to be in the U.K.

Adame explained, "Of course, he loves his wife and his kids and his heart is with them too. But he is having some regret right now with the way that things were handled...There's also a lot of energy where he could go back and be like, 'Man, I kind of want to change my mind.' But this is where confusion comes up from him."

Prince Harry has only returned to the U.K. twice in 2021 since he and Meghan Markle left their royal life behind in January 2020. The first time was for Prince Philip's funeral in April and then in July for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace. He has since shared that he is unable to go home because he fears for his and his family's safety due to the lack of police protection when he visits his home country.