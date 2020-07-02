The rising popularity of mobile gaming has prompted smartphone manufacturers to cater to this growing niche market. While most flagship models are more than capable of handling even the most resource-heavy titles, consumers created a demand for handsets that ship with game-centric features such as extra programming buttons, bigger batteries, a higher touch sampling rates/display refresh rates, and superior cooling. As upcoming software becomes even more intensive graphically ASUS plans to release its third-generation gaming-grade mobile phone – the ROG Phone 3 – later this month.

While the brand is yet to officially announce the specifications and unveil the retail design, leaks have apparently spoiled the surprise. Many tech-savvy users regularly scour online databases for benchmark results, internal documents from the company, or certification details from regulators. As such, a little over two weeks ago, TENAA uploaded a listing that might have revealed the technical side of the device.

Its predecessor – the ASUS ROG Phone 2 -- launched around a year ago and was lauded by tech pundits for its impressive performance and premium construction. It is likely the manufacturer will stick with the same formula to offer a high-end Android handset that should outperform the competition in 2020. An image of the ASUS ROG Phone 3 was posted by a tipster recently that shows the new graphics, camera module, and cooling vent among others.

So far, aside from the glowing ROG logo in the middle of the glossy glass rear panel the Tencent Games branding can be seen toward the bottom. For those who are unaware, this is a common sight among model variants that are intended for the Chinese consumer market. This is subject to change when the international versions are eventually presented.

According to XDA-Developers, ASUS plans to showcase the ROG Phone 3 on Wednesday, July 22. This was gleaned from a countdown timer found on the official website. As for what it brings to the table, the unit sports 6.59-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED display speculated to support a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with varying RAM sizes depending on the internal storage. Finally, the battery capacity is 6,000 mAh (rated at 5,800 mAh) with support for 30W fast charging technology.