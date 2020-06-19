Over the years, as smartphone manufacturing technology advances, most brands attempt to push the limits of design and functionality. While the caveat is that this results in more expensive flagship models, there are some companies that manage to deliver an affordable yet feature-packed device. One example is Pocophone F1 from Xiaomi subsidiary label POCO -- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-armed entry-level handset released in 2018. Meanwhile, Samsung and Motorola are pushing for foldable display tech. Now, the DOOGEE S88 Pro brings outstanding battery life to the table.

DOOGEE might not be a name that is well recognised in some markets around the globe, but it offers budget-friendly and stylish Android smartphones. The S88 Pro is one of its latest offerings that is promoted as a rugged device that will last longer than any in the competition. The form factor and aesthetics certainly suggests that was constructed to withstand more than enough abuse.

As reported by GSMArena, the DOOGEE S88 Pro is presented as a solidly-crafted handset with metal sections and what might be composite bumpers on the edges. According to the manufacturer, it was drop-tested up to 1,000 times, which shows that it can survive falls from 1.5 metres on uneven surfaces and a 2-metre drop on smooth surfaces. Although it was not indicated directly, its protection might be classified as MIL-STD-801G.

Further testing implies it can remain underwater for up to a full day in-depth of a metre and a maximum of two hours for 1.5 metres. It can also brush off high pressure and extreme temperatures. Perhaps its biggest feature is the massive 10,000 mAh battery boasting a month of standby time and continuous gaming for up to 19 hours. Typical usage should last users seven to eight days in between charges. The S88 Pro supports 10W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

The DOOGEE S88 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full-HD resolution display with Corning Gorilla Glass for superior scratch resistance. It runs on a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. As for the imaging performance, the device relies on 21MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and an 8MP depth sensor. A 16MP front-facing camera can be found within a teardrop notch above the display. The smartphone is on offer for $199 right now until Sunday.