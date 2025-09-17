Arsenal's long-awaited return to the Champions League was met with a formidable challenge in the Basque Country, according to UEFA, but the Gunners emerged with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over a resolute Athletic Club side.

In a match where it was a struggle to find a breakthrough, it was the tactical genius of manager Mikel Arteta and the instant impact of his substitutes that secured a vital three points, laying down a marker for their European ambitions.

A Hard-Fought First Half

The match at the San Mamés Stadium on Tuesday evening, began with a high-octane tempo, with Athletic Club pressing Arsenal relentlessly.

The home side's energy and direct style of play unsettled the Gunners, who looked uncharacteristically nervous in the opening exchanges. With key players like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka ruled out, Arsenal's attack lacked its usual fluidity and creative spark.

The first half was a tense, end-to-end affair, with both teams creating chances but neither managing to find the back of the net.

The young Gunners were forced to rely on their defensive solidity and the leadership of Declan Rice to keep the home side at bay, surviving several scares from a passionate and determined Athletic Club.

The Impact of the Substitutes

With the score deadlocked at 0-0 just after the hour mark, Arteta made a bold call. He brought on a trio of attacking players, introducing Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus to the field.

The substitutions paid immediate dividends, as the Gunners' attack found a new gear. Martinelli, in particular, was a revelation. His pace and direct running instantly stretched the Athletic defence, creating space for his teammates.

It did not take long after his introduction for the Brazilian to break the deadlock. A neat passing move on the edge of the box saw the ball find Martinelli, who took one touch before unleashing a powerful, low strike that flew past the goalkeeper and into the net.

The goal was a huge relief for Arsenal and a testament to the club's incredible squad depth, a product of their significant summer spending spree, proving its worth with the goal from a player coming off the bench.

Just ten minutes later, Trossard sealed the win, latching onto a sublime pass from Gabriel Jesus and calmly slotting the ball home. The Belgian's goal was a moment of sheer class, cementing the victory and highlighting the incredible talent at Arteta's disposal.

The Verdict: A Win That Proves Depth and Character

The 2-0 victory was more than just three points; it was a win that proved Arsenal's character and newfound depth.

The Gunners showed that they are not just a team of star players, but a collective that can win even without its key men. The result sets them up perfectly for their Champions League campaign and sends a clear message to their rivals that they are a force to be reckoned with this season.

For Athletic Club, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow after a hard-fought performance. They showed heart and determination, but ultimately, they were no match for the quality of Arsenal's bench.

As the final whistle blew in Bilbao, Arsenal players and fans alike celebrated a crucial victory, knowing that their long wait for a Champions League return had started in the best possible way.

The win was a statement of intent, a perfect example of a team that has not only built a strong starting lineup but also a deep and talented squad that can win even when the odds are stacked against them.