The "Atomic Heart" release date is just four days away, and fans are understandably trying to know everything they can about the game before its launch. Here's what you need to know about the FPS action role-playing video game developed by Mundfish and published by Focus Entertainment and 4Divinity.

'Atomic Heart' story, setting

"Atomic Heart" is set in a fictional, alternative reality version of the USSR in 1955. In 1936, Soviet scientist Dimitri Sechenov launched a network of artificial intelligence known as "Kollektiv," with the goal of creating AI assistants to free humans of manual labour. The system worked as intended for almost two decades before something went wrong.

The game starts during the launch of a newer version of the network called "Kollektiv 2.0" as well as the launch of "Thought," a new device that will allow humans to interact and control the new network, according to Gamespot. Unfortunately, the launch was sabotaged, and robot assistants started attacking humans resulting go hundreds of casualties.

Amidst this chaotic scenario, gamers play as Major Nechaev, aka P-3, who is considered Sechenov's best agent. To investigate the incident and restore the A.I. network, P-3 is sent to Facility 3826, a top-secret military base.

Nechaev suffers from fragmented memory, and PTSD, and uses metal prostheses due to an earlier laboratory accident that exposed him to the 3rd of the discovered radioactive elements, plutonium. The incident almost killed him, and he was later named P-3 after surviving his exposure to the radioactive element. It is yet unknown how this earlier incident might impact his ability to solve the case.

'Atomic Heart' release date, platforms

Fortunately, players don't have to wait for long to get their hands on the game. The "Atomic Heart" release date is scheduled on February 21, 2023, and will be launched on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.