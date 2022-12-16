"Atomic Heart" is an upcoming action role-playing, first-person shooter (FPS) game developed by Mundfish with Focus Entertainment and 4Divinity as publishers. The title has caught the gaming community's interest since its trailer was released in May 2018, and it quickly became one of the most anticipated games.

PCGamer described the "Atomic Heart" art and gameplay as probably inspired by a mix of various titles such as "Metro," "BioShock," "Nier: Automata," and "Stalker." Meanwhile, here's what we know about the upcoming title.

'Atomic Heart' release date and platforms

Like most games these days, there have been a couple of delays in the release window before the team finally announced a specific "Atomic Heart" release date. The FPS title is set for launch on February 21, 2023.

Originally, the release window was confirmed as being in late 2022. At around the same time, the game's Steam page changed its release window to the similarly vaguely worded "this Winter." Thankfully, a recently released "Atomic Heart" trailer announced a specific launch date.

The game will be launched on multiple gaming platforms. These include PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. This has been confirmed that "Atomic Heart" will be a day one release for Xbox Game Pass but there is no word yet about its inclusion in the Game Pass for PC.

'Atomic Heart' story and setting

According to the developers, the "Atomic Heart" is a bit like an episode of Black Mirror set in the Soviet Union sometime between the '30s and '60s. In this reality, the USSR still exists "but a technical revolution has already taken place: robots, the Internet, holograms have already been invented ... all these innovations are submerged in the atmosphere of communism, confrontation with the imperialism of the West and all the other inherent political and social aspects of the time," according to Mundfish CEO Robert Bagratuni.

Robots, which were mass-produced to become workers, are now starting to rebel. As the mentally unstable KGB special agent Major Nechaev codenamed P-3, players are sent by the government to investigate a manufacturing facility that has cut off communications with HQ.

'Atomic Heart' gameplay

Players use improvised weapons to shoot and cut their opponents in the game. The weapons can be constructed using a crafting system using metal pieces from household appliances or removed from robots. Ammo is sparse, there is a stealth option, quick-time events are included, and weapons can be improved via a mechanic called "cassettes."