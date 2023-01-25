"Atomic Heart" is a first-person shooter set in an alternate reality Soviet era with killer robots, clown-themed torture rooms, and elderly women trapped in flowing molecular goo. PCGamer described it as a bit weird but exciting as well with its combat being a mix of shooting and melee. Players can also use improvised weapons but ammos are a bit scarce in the game.

"Atomic Heart" gameplay videos show interesting combat options available for players. For instance, the player's left hand can be used to activate various abilities that can be used in combat such as telekinesis and ice jets while the right hand is mainly used to hold the various weaponry available in the game including pistols, electrified rifles, and a pitchfork that doubles as a large pair of scissors.

'Atomic Heart' is not an open-world game

PCGamer confirms that "Atomic Heart" is not an open-world game The publication described the game's world as encompassing "the entire Soviet Union—a vast circle, the borders of which reach the Arctic in the north, Altai Mountain in the south, and with plains, lakes and much more in the middle."

Mundfish CEO Robert Bagratuni said back in 2018 that "Atomic Heart" was conceived as an open-world game but later declined to confirm that the map will be fully explorable. "Now, I can say that there will be many different biomes," was his indirect response when asked if the world was seamless.

It is highly likely that game will feature a Metro Exodus-style large map and will have a series of connected levels. The game has a railway system to transport players to different locations.

Makeshift weapons crafting system

As previously stated, "Atomic Heart" will allow players to use improvised weapons. This means that the game will a crafting system for creating makeshift weapons.

These makeshift weapons will be from "various metal parts, detached from robots or taken from the household appliances or fragments obtained during the game." However, no further details are available as to how this crafting system works.

System requirements for PC

Mundfish already revealed the "Atomic Heart" system requirement via the game's Steam page. For its minimum requirements, players need at least an i5 4460 or AMD FX-6300 CPU, 6 GB of RAM, and a GTX 760 or R7 260x.

For PC players who want a smoother gaming experience, the developer also gave details of the game's recommended specs. These include an i7 3770, 8 GB RAM, and a GTX 1060.

'Atomic Heart' release date and platforms

After a couple of delays in the release window, the "Atomic Heart" release date is now set on February 21, 2023. The FPS title will be released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.