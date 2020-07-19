August Alsina doesn't have any hard feelings for Jada Pinkett Smith and her family. Last week, the actress brought herself to the table on her Facebook Watch "Red Table Talk" where she admitted to her husband and actor Will Smith about her past relationship with the rapper. But, she clarified that it was when they both had briefly split.

Jada Pinkett Smith's interview received nearly 600,000 "likes" from viewers, but August Alsina didn't tune in. "I have people who've seen it," Alsina told Vulture on Friday. "I saw small clips floating on Instagram and kinda backed off Instagram. But it's definitely been brought to my attention by people around me," added the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, the episode of the"Red Table Talk" set a new record of 15 million views within just 24 hours. According to People, the last record was of 7.6 million views for the episode featuring Jordan Woods.

The New Orleans native does agree with Jada's use of the word "entanglement" during her interview to describe what happened between them in 2015. "If you look up the definition of 'entanglement,' it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that," he told the outlet. "I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic."

Neither Alsina nor Jada have spoken to each or her family after the shock news was revealed. He said things are all good on his end. "I don't have an issue with anybody. I love everybody. I love all of them. They've been my family, and there's a lot of history there. They're beautiful people. They're beautiful spirits. They really are," the rapper said.

"There's no bad blood with anybody. They [the Smiths] got [the Angela Yee interview] way before the world ever saw it. It came from a loving place. There's no bad love with anybody. I got love for everybody on this planet," Alsina said.

Even the Smiths don't regret how they dealt with the affair coming out, a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday. "The Smiths as a family are really glad they addressed this and put everything out in the open. Will and Jada, at the end of the day, are like a normal couple who just happen to be glorified because they're famous. They have fought. They have reconciled. At the end of the day, they do love each other," the insider added.