Just after Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed that she was dating rapper August Alsina during a brief split with her husband Will Smith. The actress made the revelation on her Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk" on Friday. Now Alsina appears to speak his truth and address criticism surrounding his relationship with Pinkett Smith.

The rapper took to Twitter on Friday and wrote: "Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you," Alsina wrote. "I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today) & you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!"

"If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It's always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!" he added.

Meanwhile, a Hollywood actress who is a close friend of the Smiths called the interview "strategic." "Now, because [August] is speaking up, now you want to have a 'Red Table'? I will tell you what's gonna happen. I bet you [Will and Jada] will be glorified," the insider said.

Insiders say Alsina is holding back. "I think he could've said a lot more regarding Jada and he didn't. I believe he was truly hurt about his break-up with Jada," Yee told New York Post.

Will and Jada initially brought the rapper into their Southern California home because he was struggling, according to a family friend. Sources said that the relationship did not occur while the three were all staying under the same roof.

"You can look at August and see that there's a certain amount of pain that he is feeling, and you can hear in his words that he's trying to speak his truth while still protecting the Smiths. Jada [previously] said she was mentoring him . . . what kind of mentoring was she giving him where he felt he gave his all to a relationship that has left him devastated and hurt?

"You did not help him, you helped destroy him," the Hollywood actress told The Post.

Alsina was introduced to Jada at a 2015 London music festival by her son, Jaden. He even joined the family on vacation in Hawaii in 2016. He also hit the red carpet at the 2017 BET awards with Jada.

The rapper however has been plagued with health problems. He fell off the stage during concert in New York in 2014, suffering 10 seizures, and ending up in a coma for three days. He was prescribed Percocet after the incident, which eventually spiralled into substance abuse.

In 2017, Alsina announced that he has a liver disease that makes his autoimmune system attack itself. The next year, he underwent surgery that left him blind in his left eye. In July 2019, he was hospitalised after briefly losing his ability to walk.

The New Orleans native released a video for his 2019 song "Nunya," which featured a display of a text message exchange between him and a woman by the name of Koren, which is Jada's middle name. Complex magazine wrote, the song "illustrates his relationship with a woman who's rejected him but is still trying to keep tabs on his sex life."

According to Yee, after she interviewed Alsina in June, "he sent the part about Jada to [the family] so that they would not be blindsided."

In another related development, the said episode of "Red Table Talk" has set a new record of 15 million views within 24 hours. At the time of writing this, the video has received 19.1 million views. According to People, the last record was of 7.6 million views for the episode featuring Jordan Woods.