While chatting with husband Will Smith during her "Red Table Talk" series earlier this month, Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to August Alsina's claims of a former relationship, and called the romance an "entanglement." Though Will made her admit in the episode that it was a "relationship," the actress's use of the term inspired a meme fest on Twitter as well as the latest song of her ex-boyfriend.

August Alsina has dropped a new song about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, which he has titled "Entanglements." The raunchy song released on late Saturday night has lyrics such as, "The definition of entanglement: It's when you're tangled in the sheets...Girl I know that we don't call it a relationship, But you're still f***in with me."

The 27-year-old doesn't hold back in the song, made in collaboration with rapper Rick Ross, and makes numerous nods about his relationship with the "Girls Trip" actress. The musician also makes references about Will, who according to Alsina's claims gave his permission for the affair.

"I'm on my way, yeah / I'ma pull up when he dip / He's always think me and you f—in' / If he see me, he gon' trip," Alsina sings. In a bombshell interview, the musician had claimed about his dynamic with Jada and Will: "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation, due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership. He gave me his blessing - I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life."

Will and Jada have refuted the rumours of "open marriage" that surrounded them after Alsina's claims about the "Men in Black" actor giving him permission, clarifying that they were privately separated at the time. Jada explained on her Facebook Watch show: "The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself. I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably and I think he also wanted to make it clear that he's also not a home-wrecker. Which he's not."

Meanwhile, Alsina has claimed that he is still in love with Jada. During an appearance on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio program on Friday, the rapper was asked if he loves the 48-year-old actress, to which he said: "Absolutely," adding that he "will always have love for her as a person."