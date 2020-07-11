Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed on her chat show of her relationship with rapper August Alsina. She was having a heart-to-heart with her husband Will Smith on the Facebook show titled, "Red Table Talk. The actress admitted to her affair with the rapper when she had briefly split from Smith.

"We were over. From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August," said Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith then asked her, saying "an entanglement? A relationship."

"I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken," the actress said.

Will and Jada have been married since 1997, have two children together, and said they are currently back together after a split. The couple said they wanted to clear speculations circulating in the media over August Alsina's recent interview with Angela Yee on radio morning show, "The Breakfast Club."

The couple's marriage has been rumoured to be an "open marriage" for years now. It came under the spotlight once again when Alsina claimed being in a relationship with the "Girls Trip" actress in the past. The rapper claimed that the "Men in Black" actor gave him "his blessing" to have an affair with his wife.

Coming back to the show, Pinkett Smith said: "The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself."

"I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably and I think he also wanted to make it clear that he's also not a home-wrecker. Which he's not," she added admitting that she hasn't spoken to Alsina in years.

Smith asked his wife what she was looking for in the "interaction" with the rapper about four-and-a-half years ago. "I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I had felt good," Pinkett Smith replied.

Meanwhile, the couple have reached a place of "unconditional love."

Smith told towards the end of the interview that he will get her back, to which Pinkett Smith responded: "I think you got me back! I think we're good on that."

"We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life," the couple concluded with a quote derived from Smith's Bad Boys movies.