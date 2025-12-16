Donald Trump Jr. has officially turned the page on his past, sealing a whirlwind year of romance with a festive White House proposal that has the inner circle of the MAGA world buzzing with excitement. Just twelve months after the public collapse of his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle, the 47-year-old political firebrand got down on one knee to ask Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson for her hand in marriage — and she said 'yes'.

The engagement marks a dramatic new chapter for the eldest Trump son, who chose a gathering at the White House, hosted by his father, President Donald Trump, as the backdrop for the life-changing moment. Addressing the crowd with his trademark candour, Don Jr. admitted to a rare moment of uncertainty before popping the question. 'Thank Bettina for that one word, "yes,"' he told the guests, confessing he 'wasn't sure what would happen' when he made the move.

Donald Trump Jr. Finds 'Big Win' With Palm Beach Socialite

The scene was nothing short of cinematic. Bettina Anderson, a 38-year-old native of Palm Beach who grew up in the shadow of Mar-a-Lago, dazzled in a strapless red sequin dress that perfectly captured the festive spirit of the occasion. In a video shared on X by Laura Loomer, a close ally of the Trump family, Don Jr. beamed as he described Bettina's acceptance as a 'big win for the end of the year'.

Standing proudly beside his son, President Trump offered his blessing with a kiss on his future daughter-in-law's cheek, simply telling her, 'Good luck'. The socialite, clearly overwhelmed by the occasion, took the microphone to express her gratitude. 'Wow, what a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party,' she gushed. Praising the decorations, she added, 'This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!'

The speed of the romance has not gone unnoticed by observers. Fans of the Trump family have been quick to voice their approval, with many suggesting that Donald Trump Jr. has found a more natural match in Anderson than in his previous relationship. 'Finally, Bettina is the right choice for him!! I'm so happy for them both!!! Congratulations Don Jr!!' one enthusiastic supporter wrote online. Another observer noted the efficiency of the courtship, laughing, 'The Florida socialite did in a year what Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't do in eight'.

Donald Trump Jr. and the Ghost of Romances Past

While the couple celebrates their future, the shadow of Don Jr.'s six-year relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56, still lingers in the background. The pair, who began dating in April 2018 shortly after Don Jr. finalised his divorce from Vanessa Trump, seemed destined for the altar after getting engaged in 2020. However, cracks in the relationship became visible by 2024. During the RNC convention in July 2024, awkward scenes unfolded as Bettina Anderson sat directly behind the couple, fueling rumours that Don Jr. was already moving on.

The split was confirmed in December of last year, yet financial ties remain. Remarkably, Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-fiancée still co-own a luxurious £7.8 million ($10 million) estate in Jupiter, Florida, which they purchased together in 2021.

For her part, Guilfoyle appears to be putting distance — both physical and emotional — between herself and her former flame. Following Donald Trump's election victory in November 2024, she was named Ambassador to Greece and has since relocated to Athens. The move has conveniently placed an ocean between her and the happy couple in South Florida.

In a recent interview, the former Fox News personality seemed to deliver a subtle snub to Don Jr. When discussing her past relationships, she spoke warmly of her 'very good relationship' with her ex-husband Gavin Newsom, the California Governor, and her 'wonderful relationship' with her second ex-husband, Eric Villency. Notably absent from her praise was any mention of her status with Donald Trump Jr., leaving silence to speak volumes about the state of their affairs.