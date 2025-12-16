Six teenagers were left injured outside a Brooklyn birthday party in a shocking shooting that occurred just a day after Americans criticised Australia for its gun laws. Surveillance footage captured chaos as two men opened fire on the crowd in Cypress Hills, highlighting the stark reality of gun violence in the city.

The Shooting

The shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, shortly after a Sweet 16 party at Burbuja Events on Atlantic Avenue near Ashford Street ended. The gunmen, dressed in black and wearing masks, opened fire on the teenagers gathered outside the venue. Police reported that a 15-year-old girl was struck in the chest, hip and leg, while another 15-year-old female was shot in the leg. Among the male victims, injuries ranged from arm wounds to leg and foot injuries. All six teenagers, aged between 15 and 17, were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects walking towards the crowd, brandishing firearms, and firing multiple rounds before fleeing the scene. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, 'Both individuals displayed firearms and discharged multiple rounds toward a crowd gathered outside the venue.' Investigators have recovered more than 21 shell casings from the street. Police are continuing the search for the two men.

Victim Speaks Out

One of the 15-year-old victims comes from a family known for anti-gun violence activism in Brooklyn. Her father, Dawud Mann, told Eyewitness News, 'It's kind of hard you know, she's questioning why her, why did this happen?' The victim's uncle, A.T. Mitchell, who was appointed New York City's first gun violence czar in 2022, said, 'This is exactly what I've been working against. This is the first time it has actually struck a member of my direct family.'

The injured teen was waiting for an Uber when she was struck and underwent surgery. Her father said she had just been accepted to the dance team on the morning of the shooting. He added, 'This is a lot for me because I feel like a parent, I feel like a father that wants to protect his daughter to go to any length to make sure that she's alright and safe.'

funny how americans were just lecturing australians about their gun laws and this happens the next day — Brian (@nqbrian_) December 15, 2025

Americans see a mass shooting in Australia and go "No! USA Must be number 1!" — Mikeshashimi (@Mikeshashimi) December 15, 2025

Y’all making noise telling Australians to get their guns back yet they’ve only one mass killing and yall have daily — 🔴 Bab’ Mdluli 🔴 (@Bill_Bragga) December 15, 2025

Investigation and Next Steps

The shooting comes just a day after Americans criticised Australia for strict gun laws following a mass shooting there. Social media users pointed out the irony, with tweets noting, 'Funny how Americans were just lecturing Australians about their gun laws and this happens the next day,' and 'Y'all making noise telling Australians to get their guns back yet they've only one mass killing and yall have daily.' The timing has sparked debate about the prevalence of gun violence in the United States and the effectiveness of current regulations.

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the victims were celebrating a 16th birthday and said some guests were as young as 10 years old. The shooting appears to be gang-related, although investigators have not confirmed a specific motive.

NYPD is actively searching for the two suspects seen in surveillance footage. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. The incident has intensified calls for stronger measures to curb gun violence in New York City, particularly around youth gatherings.

This shooting underscores the daily reality of firearm-related incidents in the city and contrasts sharply with recent American criticism of gun policies abroad. As police continue the investigation, the families of the victims focus on recovery and safety, while the wider public debates the implications of yet another mass shooting in the United States.