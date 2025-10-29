It's happening again. If you feel like a 'huge portion of the internet is unusable' on Wednesday, you are not alone. Amazon Web Services, the massive cloud computing platform that powers countless major websites, is reportedly suffering another major outage.

This latest internet disruption comes barely a week after a previous AWS issue crippled major applications and services worldwide.

As of Wednesday morning, frustration is mounting quickly. Thousands of reports are pouring in from users suddenly unable to access their favourite sites and services. We'll be tracking the latest updates on this developing story.

AWS Outage Reports Surge Past 6,000

The scale of the problem became clear as more than 6,000 outage reports flooded the monitoring site Downdetector on Wednesday morning. Amazon Web Services is the invisible backbone for a massive number of companies. When it fails, the ripple effects are felt immediately across the globe.

This is the second time in just over a week that AWS has faced a major service disruption. The previous incident caused widespread problems for some of the internet's biggest names. Popular apps like Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo, and Canva all malfunctioned, leaving users unable to log in or access core features.

Will This Second AWS Failure Have a Similar Impact?

With another AWS outage reportedly hitting, impacting thousands, the main question is whether today's issue will cause the same cascade of failures. We are currently tracking the ripple effects of this latest reported AWS issue.

The story is developing, and the full impact of this second outage is not yet known.

Follow along for the latest updates.