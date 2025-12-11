GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills is officially live, and with it comes an array of new content in the game. While some are excited for the new missions featuring GTA 5's Michael de Santa, other players are excited for the luxury houses now available in the game.

These luxury mansions are lavish properties that players can get for their character in the game. The good news is that getting one of these is easy, given that players have the money to spend in GTA Online.

How to Buy Mansions in GTA Online

You don't need to start the Safehouse in the Hills missions to buy a mansion in GTA Online, and you don't need a mansion to start the missions.

To buy it, you simply need to open the page of a luxury property broker named Prix Luxury Real Estate in-game. Rockstar shares a look at the three mansions to buy:

Tongva Hills ($11,500,000) - Located just south of For Zancudo, the Tongva Hills property is the cheapest of the mansions in the game.

The Vinewood Residence ($12,200,000) - A popular spot for players as it's near the iconic Vinewood sign in the game's map. It's close to the Diamond Casino as well.

Richman Villa ($12,800,000) - Currently the most expensive mansion in the game. It has some built-in statues to up the luxury and appeal. The mansion is located in the Richman area.

The prices of the mansions may vary, but they're the same in terms of which features you can add to them. All three mansions can have interior upgrades, additional rooms, security, and an AI assistant. When choosing, players can choose based on what they think looks best and what they can afford.

Players can own all three mansions in the game. However, there's no added benefit to doing so other than additional garage slots.

Mansion Upgrades in GTA Online

The upgrades remain the same across the board. Out of all the properties in GTA Online, however, the mansions are the most expensive to date. Here's what players can get:

Interior (Up to GTA$957,500) - A purely cosmetic upgrade which can be done last to save money for more practical upgrades.

Armoury (GTA$720,000) - This acts as a private gun store for the player. Not worth getting if players have armouries in their other properties.

Arcade (GTA$950,000) - Great to have if players have an arcade business, as they can add any cabinets they own to their mansion through this.

Podium (GTA$650,000) - A cosmetic upgrade that lets players showcase their favourite vehicles.

Vehicle Workshop (GTA$880,000) - Let players customise their cars with various upgrades. GTA+ members can access special upgrade providers like Drift Tuning and Hao's Special Works.

Security (GTA$1,750,000) - Possibly the most essential upgrade for mansions. This reduces the risk of raids on the player's properties and businesses.

AI Assistant (GTA$0) - This comes free with every mansion. The assistant can help players manage their in-game businesses.

Mansions have long been requested in GTA Online, and it's good that they're finally available after all these years. With GTA 6 shaping up to be the next big title for Rockstar, many are hoping that these luxury properties will make a return in the next game.