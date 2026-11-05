Do you hear the Christmas bells ringing?

The Christmas special line-up for 2026 is already taking shape. Media channels like BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 are preparing festive programmes. Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ and Sky are adding new holiday films and specials for UK viewers to watch with loved ones. The biggest announcements include new episodes of Ludwig, Amandaland, Call the Midwife and The Cleaner.

The festive calendar will usher in the main celebrations with key dates including the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday 19 December, Christmas Eve on Thursday 24 December, Christmas Day on Friday 25 December and Boxing Day on Saturday 26 December.

Christmas Special Plans Take Shape Across UK Christmas TV

The BBC is gearing up for a busy confirmed Christmas 2026 schedule so far. The broadcaster announced a wide range of specials across its channels: BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. However, the air dates and times are still to be confirmed.

Ludwig Christmas Special is one of the most anticipated returns. For Christmas 2026, David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin will return for an hour-long locked-room murder mystery set at a snowbound hotel in Yorkshire. The suspect cast also includes Sir David Suchet.

The Amandaland Christmas Special will also feature in the festive schedule. The special will see Lucy Punch's Amanda leave a quiet Christmas Eve behind for a last-minute party. Daisy Haggard will join her as her old friend Millie. Meanwhile, Greg Davies returns as Wicky in The Cleaner in Italy, where his character goes on a hiking holiday in the Dolomites with Robert Webb and Peter Serafinowicz.

Drama fans can dig into The Other Bennet Sister with its three-part Christmas special following Mary Bennet's married life. Call the Midwife: Sisters in Arms is another special to check. Set in Poplar in 1939, Call the Midwife: Sisters in Arms is a three-part prequel written by Heidi Thomas.

Families can enjoy animated programming with the BBC's festive line-up, including The Baddies, a new half-hour Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler animation narrated by Sheridan Smith. On the other hand, there is Love Naturally, a wildlife special co-written by Richard Curtis and narrated by Bill Nighy, which will explore animal relationships during the festive period.

BBC Two is bringing back A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride's Chamber, with Mark Gatiss adapting and directing a Charles Dickens tale starring Martin Freeman and Jim Broadbent.

Christmas 2026 Streaming Line-Up Adds More Festive Films And Specials

Streaming platforms are joining the Christmas 2026 festivities with Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ and Sky's films and specials. Netflix will release A Dog's Perfect Christmas on 4 November, followed by Tyler Perry's The Gospel of Christmas, The Christmas Switch, Guarding Stars and In a Holidaze. Meanwhile, Prime Video will launch The Man with the Bag, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa.

Apple TV and Disney+ are joining in the holiday fun with Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy and A Proud Family Wizmas. ITV has reported festive specials still awaiting official confirmation, while Channel 4 and Channel 5 have announced or listed some festive programming, with further details expected.

The Christmas 2026 specials are still growing as channels and streaming platforms finalise their programming.