An Aer Lingus passenger plane carrying 157 people was forced to make an emergency diversion to a French military air base after a bomb threat was reported during its journey from Ireland to Italy.

The Airbus A320, operating flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome, landed safely at Évreux-Fauville Air Base in Normandy on Thursday, 5 November. French authorities confirmed that all 151 passengers and six crew members had been moved to a secure location while specialist bomb disposal personnel prepared to examine the aircraft.

Fighter Jets Dispatched as Plane Changes Course

The flight had departed Dublin Airport at approximately 6.24am local time and was initially heading towards Rome Fiumicino Airport when the security alert prompted a change of plans.

Flight-tracking information showed the aircraft altering its route as it approached the French capital, with the plane making several circles over the area before heading towards Évreux. The aircraft also declared an in-flight emergency, according to reports from flight-tracking services.

French military aircraft were dispatched after the threat was reported, with the country's air force confirming that it had sent planes to assist with the operation. Reports in French media also indicated that a Rafale fighter jet escorted the passenger aircraft as it approached the military installation.

The diversion brought the aircraft to Évreux-Fauville Air Base, situated in Normandy, west of Paris. The military facility was selected as the plane's alternative landing destination while French authorities dealt with the security situation.

Bomb Disposal Teams Prepare To Examine Aircraft

Following the safe arrival, the French Prime Minister's Office confirmed that the 157 people aboard had been taken away from the aircraft and placed in a secure area.

Specialist bomb disposal teams were sent to the air base to carry out checks on the Airbus. The government office also confirmed that officials were monitoring developments as the security response continued.

Aer Lingus described the diversion as a 'security precaution,' saying that it was 'to reaccommodate customers to their final destination as soon as possible.' The airline confirmed that the aircraft had landed without incident and said arrangements would be made to help affected customers reach their intended destination.

The company did not publicly provide further details about the nature of the threat in its initial statement. French authorities had also not released information identifying who was responsible for the warning or whether it was connected to other recent incidents.

European Flights Hit by Series of Bomb Alerts

The Aer Lingus incident came amid a series of security warnings affecting commercial aviation across Europe, with several airlines reporting threats against their aircraft in recent days.

On Tuesday, 3 November, at least seven passenger flights were affected by bomb alerts, prompting diversions, aircraft inspections and disruptions at airports. The airlines involved included LOT Polish Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair.

Some aircraft were diverted while others were allowed to complete their journeys before undergoing security examinations. One flight was escorted by Italian military aircraft, while an airport in Poland also experienced disruption following the warnings.

Further alerts were reported on Thursday, with aircraft operating in several European countries affected. Three flights heading towards Bulgaria were among those targeted, with two landing in Sofia and another diverted to Plovdiv.

Other reported incidents involved Finnair flights travelling from Helsinki, a Wizz Air service heading from Milan to Warsaw and aircraft scheduled to arrive in Prague. Czech police confirmed that four incoming planes had received threats, adding that security procedures would be carried out after landing.