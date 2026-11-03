Gadelha Filgueiras was just 20 when her dream of becoming a commercial airline pilot ended in a devastating Learjet crash in Florida. The young co-pilot had achieved an extraordinary milestone by earning her private pilot's licence at 17, before she could even drive a car.

Now, as her grieving family remembers the talented aviator, her remarkable journey from high school student to professional pilot is emerging.

What Happened in the Fatal Learjet Crash?

The Learjet 60 was travelling from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas when it crashed in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, on 1 November.

All nine people aboard, including two pilots and seven passengers, were killed. Air traffic control recordings captured the crew reporting icing and moderate turbulence before declaring an emergency as the aircraft entered a rapid descent.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the cause of the crash.

Who Was Nathalia Filgueiras?

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras was a Florida-born aviator who grew up in Boca Raton and attended West Boca Raton High School.

Her passion for flying began at an early age, influenced by her father, Allan Filgueiras, who was a recreational pilot. She reportedly began ground school in 2020 and developed ambitions to pursue aviation as a career.

According to her family, flying was her greatest passion. Her mother, Camila Corteleti, recalled how Nathalia enjoyed watching aircraft take off and land as a child.

The young pilot's extraordinary achievements made her stand out among her peers, eventually turning her childhood fascination into a professional career.

Nathalia Filgueiras Got Her Pilot's Licence at 17

In October 2023, Filgueiras earned her private pilot's licence at just 17 while still a high school student. Her accomplishment attracted attention from local media, including CBS12, which interviewed her about becoming a pilot before obtaining her driving licence.

During the interview, she joked about the unusual situation, saying: 'I definitely do brag because people say, "Oh, you can't drive," and I'm like, "Yeah, but I can fly."'

The Palm Beach County School District's Aviation Academy helped fund her pilot training, providing an opportunity to pursue her ambitions while completing her education. Her achievement marked the beginning of an impressive journey in aviation.

From Aviation Student to Commercial Pilot at 20

Filgueiras trained at American Flyers, a flight school based in Addison, Texas, with a branch in Pompano Beach, Florida. She went on to obtain additional qualifications, including commercial, multi-engine and instrument ratings, alongside Certified Flight Instructor credentials.

After graduating from high school in 2024, she worked as a flight instructor in Fort Lauderdale before securing another pilot position.

Her family said she had been working as a commercial pilot for nine months before the fatal crash. She reportedly accumulated approximately 1,300 flight hours and hoped to eventually join American Airlines.

Nathalia Filgueiras' Final Hours and Family's Heartbreak

Filgueiras reportedly texted her boyfriend, Justin Corteleti, around 10 minutes before the crash, mentioning turbulence and ice affecting the aircraft. Her mother, Camila, spoke emotionally about supporting her daughter's ambitions despite fearing the dangers associated with flying.

'I wanted her to live her dream, but I knew that her dream was going to be the thing that would take her away from me,' she said. Camila recalled how Nathalia declared she wanted to become a pilot after flying with her father, initially facing scepticism from her mother.

Her family frequently shared social media photographs and videos of their flying experiences together, documenting the young aviator's passion for aviation and the dream she pursued from childhood.