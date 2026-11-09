Dense fog could disrupt UK travel this week after a collision involving more than 30 vehicles on the M20 in Kent. The Met Office warned that visibility could fall to 50 metres or less on Monday, 9 November. Motorists and passengers were warned to expect difficult journeys.

The collision happened at about 6:41pm on Saturday, 7 November, on the London-bound carriageway between junctions eight and nine. Kent Police said two people sustained serious injuries. One was taken to a London hospital and the other to a local hospital. Other drivers were also hurt, but their injuries were not believed to be serious.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines, and crews helped make sure everyone was out of the vehicles. Kent Police has also appealed for any witnesses and dashcam footage.

The M20 reopened in both directions at about 5am on Sunday, 8 November, after recovery work. Both carriageways between junctions eight and nine were closed.

The Met Office issued yellow fog warnings for much of England south of Manchester, eastern Wales, including Cardiff, and most of Northern Ireland. Devon and Cornwall were excluded from the England warning, while Belfast was outside the Northern Ireland warning. Visibility could fall to 50 metres or less, with bus, train and flight disruption possible.

The Guardian reported disruption to flights at Heathrow on Monday morning. By 6.30am, seven flights from Heathrow and three from London City had been cancelled. A Heathrow spokesperson said overnight fog had affected visibility on roads around the airport and could continue into the morning. Travellers were advised to allow extra time, check with their airline and drive carefully.

Yellow Fog Warnings Cover Several UK Regions

Yellow is the lowest level in the Met Office's three-colour warning system. Monday's warning in parts of England and Wales was due to remain in force until 11am. A separate warning for Northern Ireland was due to end at 10am.

The Met Office advised people to check local forecasts and travel updates, allow extra time and follow transport operators' advice. Fog was expected to thin and clear gradually during Monday morning.

The affected area was forecast to become smaller on Tuesday, 10 November. The Guardian said fog could extend from the Midlands, Staffordshire and Cheshire eastwards across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and East Anglia. The Met Office's warning page listed no warnings for Tuesday when checked, so this remains a forecast rather than an official warning.

Why Autumn Conditions Allow Fog to Form

Niamh Murray, a Met Office operational meteorologist, said longer autumn and winter nights give temperatures more time to drop. She described the current mix of light winds, clear skies and long nights as the 'perfect recipe' for fog to develop. She added that some rain is expected from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Met Office said Monday would begin foggy in places, with some patchy frost, before skies slowly brightened through the morning.

Drivers have been urged to slow down, leave more space between vehicles and allow extra time for journeys. National Highways said there was thick fog in the area when the M20 collision happened, but police have not said fog caused the crash.