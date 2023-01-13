The Baldur's Gate series has always been a fan-favorite for decades, which explains why many are excited that the "Baldur's Gate 3" release date will finally be arriving later this year. The upcoming role-playing title was developed and published by Larian Studios.

"Baldur's Gate 3" is the third main game of the series, which is based on the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop system. To keep fans up to speed prior its launch, here's what we know about the upcoming game.

'Baldur's Gate 3' release window, platforms

Larian Studios revealed the game during the 2022 Game Awards, but the studio did not reveal a specific "Baldur's Gate 3" release date. What the developer revealed is its release window, which means that fans can expect the game to arrive sometime in August 2023.

On October 6, 2020, a partial version of the game was released in early access and available for Windows and macOS, which indicates that the full version of the game will also be playable on these platforms. At the moment, Larian Studios has not yet confirmed if the game will be released for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Available classes and races in 'Baldur's Gate 3'

Based on the game's early access, there are ten "Baldur's Gate 3" playable races. They are humans, halflings, dwarves, elves, half-elves, drow, gnomes, tieflings, and githyanki, according to PCGamer.com.

Of course, Larian could add more races upon the release of the game's full version this coming August. The publication mentioned half-orcs and dragonborn as potential additions at launch.

Classes are also important in "Baldur's Gate 3" as they are in Dungeons & Dragons. "The stories are very much tied to class at times," senior writer Adam Smith said. "Class is such a part of identity in D&D, in a way that it wasn't in DOS2."

There are 11 "Baldur's Gate 3" playable classes in early access. These are cleric, fighter, ranger, rogue, warlock, wizard, druid, sorcerer, barbarian, bard, and the recently added paladin.