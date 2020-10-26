Tennis legend Boris Becker has been accused of hiding more than £1 million in cash along with some of his trophies and medals in an attempt to leave them out of his ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

Some of the notable assets that the 52-year-old former Grand Slam champion is accused of hiding are Wimbledon trophies and an Olympic gold medal. Becker filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and these valuable assets could be liquidated in order to pay for his debts. However, he has not turned them over.

According to the Daily Mail, the German is accused of "failing to declare assets and financial transfers." The trial is being held at the Southwark Crown Court in London.

Interestingly, apart from the missing trophies and other assets, the court is also questioning a payment worth €105,497 sent to his estranged wife Lilly.

There are 28 charges that have been brought against Becker, but he maintains his innocence and denies all charges. "I believe in the British legal system and its representatives. It goes without saying that I will be co-operative and correct on all points," he said.

Becker has appealed to be treated in the same way as any citizen even as his trial continues. He has warned against prejudgement of his character, which he says is damaging his reputation. In particular, he pointed out the outrageous reporting of some German media companies.

He clarified that he is not "out on bail" but in fact was given the condition that he needs to inform authorities 48 hours in advance if he wishes to go somewhere. "I have been given this condition and there is nothing to object to," he said.

A total of four Grand Slam trophies are listed as assets that Becker failed to turn over. These are the Men's Singles Champion Wimbledon trophies from 1985 and 1989, plus his Australian Open trophies from 1991 and 1996.

The other assets in question include properties, cash and company shares.

Becker appeared in a hearing over the weekend, where he entered his not guilty plea. The trial for his case has been scheduled in September 2021.