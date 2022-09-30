FC Barcelona fans may see club legend Lionel Messi back at the Camp Nou sooner rather than later. Vice-president Eduard Romeu is the latest high-ranking official to confirm that they still have the former captain's comeback on their list of priorities in the near future.

It may be remembered that the Blaugrana were forced to let go of Messi not necessarily because they wanted to, but they simply could not afford to renew his contract in the summer of 2021 due to their massive debt.

The Argentine forward signed with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in a two-year deal which is coming to an end in 2023. Several months before then, Barcelona fans are already abuzz about the possibility of a Messi comeback. Latest reports suggest that PSG are not planning on offering a renewal, which means Messi will be available on a free transfer at the end of the current season.

This is the main point that Romeu brought up while speaking in an interview with "El Mati de Catalunya Radio." "If he were to return, he would come for free, so it would certainly be viable," he said, as quoted by Marca. "In any case, it is a technical decision and the player's decision."

Messi has not spoken much about his plans beyond the current season, as he focuses on the upcoming FIFA World Cup. However, he had previously indicated his desire to return to Barcelona in some capacity either as a player or in an administrative role.

Apart from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner being available on a free transfer, Romeu also pointed out that Barcelona are now in a much better financial position than they were a year ago.

"We have totally changed the structure," he said. "Without sounding presumptuous, we have saved Barcelona but we are not financially healthy. We need a lot of austerity and rigor and there is still a lot of work to do.

Indeed, the arrival of manager Xavi Hernandez breathed new life into the squad. President Joan Laporta has also been working hard to find ways to bring in the cash in order to not only help the club get out of debt, but also to be able to make marquee signings like European top scorer Robert Lewandowski who could help the club bring in better results on the pitch.

"Barcelona will be healthy in these next five years. In 2024/25 we will be at the level that we deserve to be in," declared Romeu.