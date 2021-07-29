Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri may have hinted at a move for Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, after suggesting that a right footed player is likely to arrive in Turin this summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed that the club are looking to offload the Bosnian midfielder this summer. Pjanic is not part of manager Ronald Koeman's plans and the Catalan club want the midfielder off their wage bill.

The 31-year-old failed to impress in his debut La Liga campaign making just 13 starts, but despite his lack of impact he has a number of suitors. Italian clubs Juventus, Inter Milan and AS Roma have enquired about the midfielder, while he also attracted interest from the Premier League.

Pjanic's first choice is to return to Juventus and has even agreed to take a pay cut to join his former employers. Allegri indicated that the Serie A giants may be bringing him back while talking about players that bring a goal threat from distance in his team.

"We have Cristiano [Ronaldo], who is good at shooting from distance, as well as [Paulo] Dybala, who is good from a closer range," Allegri said, as quoted by Marca. "And soon a good right-footed player who can take freekicks could be arriving."

Pjanic enjoyed a successful spell under Allegri during the manager's first stint at the club, and he is keen to reunite with his former manager rather than play a bit part role with the Camp Nou club. However, despite the midfielder's willingness to take a pay cut, the Italian club have their own financial issues to sort out.

Juventus will need to offload at least one midfielder before they can take Pjanic onboard, and Aaron Ramsey has been put on the chopping block. The Welsh midfielder has been deemed surplus to requirements, and the Serie A club are ready to allow him to leave for a minimal fee just to get his hefty wages of the books.