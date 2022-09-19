Xavi Hernandez is aware that defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets is in the twilight of his career, and has been on the lookout for a long-term replacement. After scouring the markets in Europe, the Spanish coach has settled on an alternative from within Football Club Barcelona.

Busquets remains a regular starter in the number six role for Xavi, but at 34 years old, the Spain international needs some game management. The Barcelona boss will look to protect the veteran midfielder's fitness, and has already shown that he is willing to leave him out on occasion for less important games.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Frenkie de Jong has emerged as a key contender to take Busquets' first team place in the long-term. Xavi rates the Dutch midfielder highly, and is keen to give him a prominent role in his squad going forward.

Busquets dropped to the bench during Barcelona's recent wins over Viktoria Plzen and Elche, with De Jong taking his place in the deep lying midfielder role. The Netherlands international impressed with composed performances, as he helped link up play efficiently between the defence and attack.

Xavi has previously suggested that he sees De Jong higher up the pitch, but the Spanish coach is confident that he has the technical prowess to adapt to a deeper role if necessary. The Dutchman is now starting to reassert himself into the team after a difficult summer, which saw him constantly linked with a move away.

"I see him more on the inside, although he can adapt to the pivot position. I see him facing the game. When he is facing the game he is a spectacular footballer," Xavi said.

Barcelona remain in the red financially, and they were desperately looking to offload De Jong, who is the highest earner at the club. Manchester United and Chelsea were ready to meet the Catalan club's £75 million valuation, but the player refused to leave, insisting that his long-term future was at the Camp Nou.

Despite the club's actions, Xavi remained staunch in his admiration of the former Ajax midfielder. He has proven it by providing De Jong regular game time with the first team squad, and it is likely to increase as the 2022-23 campaign progresses with Barcelona challenging for trophies on multiple fronts.