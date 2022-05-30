Barcelona's chances of re-signing Ousmane Dembele are diminishing by the day with clubs across Europe pursuing a move for the speedy winger. The Frenchman has just one month remaining on his current deal, and is yet to indicate whether he will remain at the Camp Nou beyond this summer.

Liverpool are the latest club to make their interest known, with Jurgen Klopp's side keen to bring him to Anfield. The Reds are expected to part ways with Sadio Mane this summer, and see Dembele as an ideal replacement for the Senegalese star.

Barcelona are keen to retain Dembele, who has impressed under Xavi in the second-half of the 2021-22 campaign. They have reopened talks with the France international's agent, but are yet to get a response for the offer currently on the table.

According to Sport, Liverpool have contacted Moussa Sissoko, Dembele's agent, with regards to a move to the Premier League in the summer. The Reds showed interest in the 2018 World Cup winner in January when he was up for sale, but decided to wait until the summer to nab him on a free.

The recently beaten Champions League finalists have stepped up their efforts after learning of Mane's desire to leave Anfield. They will need to replace the Senegal international, who has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp in recent campaigns.

Barcelona are hoping to use Dembele's close relationship with Xavi to convince him to remain with the Catalan club. However, the Blaugrana will struggle to match the financial terms that other clubs across Europe will be able to offer the Frenchman.

Liverpool is not the only club after Dembele, with Premier League giants Chelsea also keen to sign the former Borussia Dortmund winger. The sanctions imposed on the West London club are expected to be lifted after the recent takeover, which will allow them to flex their financial muscle in the transfer market.

Dembele and his agent are expected to communicate his decision to Barcelona in the coming days. The Catalan club's president Joan Laporta has made it clear that they will not increase the offer currently on the table, as they need to take into consideration the long-term financial health of the club.