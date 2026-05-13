For much of the past decade, Tesla has inspired both fierce criticism and extraordinary belief. To sceptics, the company remains a volatile carmaker trading far beyond traditional valuations. To supporters, Tesla represents something much larger. A technology empire still at the beginning of its rise.

Now, one of Wall Street's most influential long-term investors has delivered an eye-catching prediction that is once again turning heads across global markets. Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box on 12 May, legendary investor Ron Baron said Tesla stock could climb to between $2,000 and $2,500 within the next decade.

If Tesla were to hit the upper end of that range, the company's valuation would surge to roughly $8.3 trillion. That would place it among the most valuable businesses ever created. For many investors, the figure sounds almost unimaginable. Baron, however, spoke with complete conviction.

A Long-Term Bet on Elon Musk

Baron is not a speculative trader chasing momentum. The founder and chief executive of Baron Capital has built a reputation over decades for backing companies he believes can reshape industries over the long term. During the interview, Baron reaffirmed his strong confidence in both Tesla and SpaceX, describing Elon Musk as a uniquely gifted entrepreneur capable of executing ideas many others dismiss as impossible.

Ron Baron today on $TSLA:



"Now is the time for Tesla. I think it's (the stock) going to be $2,000 or $2,500 over the next 10 years."



At $2,500, that would make Tesla a roughly $8.3 trillion company, 5.7x higher than today. pic.twitter.com/R3OTY1F9UM — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 12, 2026

Baron revealed that his firm's SpaceX investment, which began around 2017 at roughly $1.7 billion, has now grown to more than $15 billion. Tesla remains another major holding within the portfolio, valued at around $5 billion. According to Baron, Musk-led companies have contributed significantly to Baron Capital's lifetime profits since the firm was founded in 1992. The interview carried a sense of deep personal belief. Baron was not merely discussing balance sheets or quarterly earnings. He appeared to be describing what he sees as the next great technological transformation.

Tesla's Future Extends Beyond Electric Cars

Central to Baron's argument is the belief that Tesla should no longer be viewed simply as an electric vehicle manufacturer. Instead, he sees the company evolving into a broader artificial intelligence and robotics platform with multiple high-growth businesses operating under one roof.

Baron pointed to Tesla's ambitions in robotaxis, Full Self-Driving technology, Optimus humanoid robots and energy storage as major drivers of future growth. That distinction matters because technology companies are often valued very differently from traditional automakers.

While car companies are usually judged on manufacturing output and margins, AI-focused firms attract significantly higher valuations because investors price in software revenue, scalability, and future market dominance. Baron believes Tesla fits far more comfortably into the second category.

Supporters of the company argue Tesla's global fleet gives it a unique advantage in autonomous driving because millions of vehicles continuously gather real-world driving data. If Tesla succeeds in commercialising self-driving transport at scale, it could unlock entirely new revenue streams. However, significant challenges remain.

Tesla faces growing competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, regulatory scrutiny surrounding autonomous technology and continued pressure to justify its premium valuation.

SpaceX Adds to Investor Excitement

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Although Tesla dominated much of the conversation, Baron's comments on SpaceX were equally ambitious. He described the company as a potential future global leader and confirmed plans to purchase an additional $1 billion worth of shares if SpaceX proceeds with its anticipated public listing.

The expected IPO, reportedly targeted for mid-2026, is already generating intense anticipation among investors. Baron argued that SpaceX's future extends far beyond rockets alone. He highlighted the rapid growth of Starlink, the company's satellite internet business, alongside the long-term commercial potential of reusable rockets and space infrastructure. He also suggested that SpaceX could eventually become one of the largest companies in the world.

Elon Musk Remains at the Centre of the Story

At the heart of Baron's confidence lies his belief in Elon Musk. Throughout the interview, Baron repeatedly praised Musk's ability to solve engineering problems across multiple industries. He previously compared the entrepreneur to Leonardo da Vinci because of his multidisciplinary approach to innovation.

Baron has also made his personal commitment clear. He has said several times that he does not expect to sell his own Tesla or SpaceX shares during his lifetime, describing himself as being 'the last one out.' That level of conviction is rare, even among veteran investors.