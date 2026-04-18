Pope Leo XIV used a September 2025 interview in Rome to issue an unusually pointed warning about Elon Musk, saying the prospect of the Tesla chief becoming the world's first trillionaire would signal something badly askew in the modern economy. Speaking to Catholic outlet Crux, the pontiff said that if such wealth becomes the only thing society values, 'we're in big trouble.'

Pope Leo warned the world is in ‘BIG TROUBLE’ if Elon Musk becomes the first trillionaire 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/6qJycW8bl6 — MEET 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@uniqueblack777) April 18, 2026

The remark followed reports of a Tesla compensation arrangement that could, if the company meets a string of ambitious targets over the next decade, leave Musk with stock options worth up to $1 trillion. That outcome remains speculative rather than settled fact and should be treated with caution, but the sheer size of the figure was enough to reignite a familiar and increasingly heated debate about who benefits from economic growth and who does not.

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One Brutal Question

What appears to trouble Leo is not simply the scale of one man's fortune but what that fortune says about everyone else.

In the same interview, he contrasted today's executive rewards with an earlier era, saying chief executives once earned four to six times more than workers, and that the latest figure he had seen put the gap at around 600 times. That is not the sort of number that slips by unnoticed.

Chief executive compensation at major corporations in low median worker pay categories averaged $17.2 million in 2024, while the median worker salary stood at $35,570. The ratio came out at 632 to 1. There is no elegant way to present that. It is a rupture.

Musk, of course, makes an irresistible symbol. He is not just rich. He is publicly, aggressively, theatrically rich, the sort of billionaire whose fortune feels less like a balance sheet and more like a running referendum on modern capitalism.

When Leo asked, 'What does that mean and what's that about?' the line resonated because it cut through financial jargon and went straight to the deeper point. What kind of society watches the possible creation of a trillionaire and treats it as business as usual?

A Wider Divide

The numbers beyond Tesla only sharpen the case. An Institute for Policy Studies analysis using Forbes real-time billionaire data found that the combined wealth of the top 12 billionaires in the United States had climbed past $2.7 trillion at the start of this year, up from $608 billion in March 2020.

That is not a modest rise fuelled by recovery or innovation alone. It is a leap so vast that it invites suspicion about the rules of the system itself.

Politicians on the American left have made precisely that argument. Bernie Sanders has long criticised the widening wealth gap and the tax structure surrounding it, and in a recent opinion piece proposed a 5% wealth tax on America's 938 billionaires.

Pope Leo XIV sounded the alarm over the growing wealth inequality between CEOs and workers—and he singled out Elon Musk’s path to trillionaire status. https://t.co/byjKVn8VFa — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) April 17, 2026

He said the measure would raise $4.4 trillion over 10 years. Sanders also argued that Musk alone is worth more than the bottom 53% of American households and claimed that, had such a tax already existed, the Tesla chief would have paid $42 billion more last year.

There is another awkward layer. Billionaires often defend extreme concentrations of wealth by pointing to philanthropy, suggesting that private fortunes can later be redirected for public good.

Yet even that argument looks threadbare under scrutiny. According to figures cited by Fortune, only nine of the 256 people who signed the Giving Pledge have fully followed through, while roughly 80% of the money donated has gone into private foundations rather than direct philanthropy.

The organisation says those figures may not fairly capture the intent of its members, which is true as far as it goes, but intent is not the same as delivery. Leo's criticism is therefore broader than Musk, though Musk is plainly the easiest figure to attach it to.

The pope's point is that an economy producing eye-watering fortunes at the top while ordinary workers remain on salaries that barely cover daily life is not simply unequal. It is morally distorted. That will sound obvious to some readers and preachy to others.

Still, it is difficult to ignore when the rebuke comes not from a campaign platform or a union hall, but from the Vatican in language stripped of euphemism.

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AI/robotics will produce goods & services far in excess of the increase in the money supply, so there will not be inflation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2026

The more unsettling question is what happens if this becomes normal. If investors, boards and markets continue to treat extraordinary executive rewards as the natural prize for scale, disruption and relentless growth, the burden of adjustment will keep falling elsewhere, on wages, on job security and on the old promise that prosperity eventually spreads.

For those still waiting for that promise to materialise, Leo's warning feels less like grand moral theatre than a blunt description of the situation already in front of them.