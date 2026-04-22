As the world's wealthiest person, Tesla chief Elon Musk has a net worth of $785.5 billion, according to Forbes Billionaires List. But even tiny movements in Tesla's stock price has an impact in billions.

Musk's net worth has grown exponentially in recent years, primarily driven by his massive stakes in Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI. According to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Tesla chief Elon Musk owned over 519.7 million shares of the EV maker in direct holdings as of December 2025, up from 410.8 million shares a year earlier.

With close to 520 million Tesla shares, every time the stock price moves by $1.93, Musk's wealth shifts by around $1 billion when considering his direct holdings.

Expert Sees Potential Volatility Ahead of Quarterly Results

The Tesla stock price has been facing massive fluctuations over the past year, with Musk losing up to $10 billion in net worth in single trading sessions multiple times. The company is due to report quarterly results post market closure on Wednesday.

Traders Union expert Viktoras Karapetjanc thinks that the Tesla stock is in a consolidation phase ahead of quarterly results. He said that while sentiment is constructive, missed delivery targets could introduce volatility. The core uptrend remains supported by optimism for energy storage and solar, but sustained gains depend on fundamental progress.

'If Tesla decisively breaks above $399, I expect renewed momentum and a push toward higher resistance levels,' the expert stated.

The stock is down close to 14% year-to-date after Tesla missed Q1 guidance, reporting 358,023 EVs while production exceeded deliveries by 50,000 units. Energy storage deployments considerably fell to 8.8 GWh. However, the stock is still up by nearly 70% in the past one year.

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Even Musk's political involvement last year, which focused on downsizing government workforce and shutter aid programmes drove a mass exodus of Tesla drivers. Many Tesla EVs were vandalised while rival companies like Warren Buffett-backed BYD capitalised on the situation.

Tesla customers boycotting the company was also beneficial for Lucid Motors, whose CEO Marc Winterhoff claimed in early 2025 that '50% of all of the orders we have are from former Tesla owners,' attributable to a growing 'negative feeling about Elon' as many look 'for an option to not continue having a Tesla.'

Musk Takes SpaceX IPO on Priority

Musk is currently focusing on SpaceX's monumental IPO after merging the rocket company with his xAI startup. The combined entity will focus on interplanetary travel as well as development and deployment of orbital data centres.

A confidential IPO filing revealed that Musk purchased $1.4 billion worth of SpaceX shares from employees last year via a trust under his control. Upon public listing, SpaceX will also introduce a dual-class share system, where regular investors get one vote per share, while Musk and insiders will retain most of the decision-making power with special shares worth 10 votes each.

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