SpaceX, helmed by billionaire Elon Musk, is preparing for an IPO that could value the company at up to $1.75 trillion, making it potentially the sixth most valuable publicly traded company in the world upon listing. The sheer scale of the IPO has drawn attention and scrutiny from retail and institutional investors. But the headline number isn't what worries analysts who have studied the offering's fine print.

The Elon Factor

The single biggest risk, according to Intellectia.ai, is SpaceX founder Elon Musk's singular control over the company through a dual-class share structure. What this structure means is that a class of shares held by insiders carries disproportionately higher voting rights than those held by the public. In simple terms, ordinary investors who buy SpaceX stock on an exchange would own an economic stake but would have no real say in how the company is run.

Why Dual-Class Shares Matter for SpaceX Investors

Dual-class share structures are not entirely new. Major corporations such as Meta, Alphabet, and Snap have all listed with similar arrangements. However, what sets the SpaceX situation apart is the degree of concentration—all centered around Musk.

Beyond SpaceX, Musk simultaneously leads Tesla and xAI, and his attention and strategic priorities are spread across those competing demands. SpaceX's IPO pitch is said to rely heavily on Musk's long-term vision rather than current financial metrics, which means public shareholders would be betting on one individual's judgment without a structural mechanism to challenge it.

For American retail investors expecting the governance protections that come with standard corporate bylaws, a dual-class listing imposes hard limits. The board cannot be easily replaced. Executive pay cannot be blocked by a shareholder vote, and strategic pivots. For instance, no amount of investor pressure can reverse Musk's choice to prioritize Mars colonization over near-term profit. Musk has been explicit that SpaceX's ultimate mission is multiplanetary human civilization, a goal whose timeline and economics are entirely at his discretion.

SpaceX is priced at roughly 100 times trailing sales, something that far exceeds benchmarks set by major tech listings over the past two decades. Even high-growth technology companies rarely clear 30 to 40 times revenue at IPO. At roughly 100 times the sales, the margin for error is narrow. And with a dual-class structure in place, public shareholders would have no formal recourse if the company's trajectory disappoints.

The 401(k) Warning and Secondary Market Risks

Investor Michael Burry has raised a specific concern about how SpaceX's IPO could affect American retirement savers. Burry warned that once SpaceX joins major equity indexes, the stock would land in retirement portfolios regardless of the price due to the $1.75 trillion valuation, putting it in the top 10 companies from day one. He noted risks of turning ordinary retirement savers into exit liquidity for early insiders who bought shares at far lower private-market valuations.

George Noble, a former Fidelity fund manager, called the proposal "the most SHAMELESS structural manipulation of a major index I've ever seen" in a viral Substack post in March.

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The secondary market for SpaceX shares has already created problems ahead of any public listing. Private buyers attempting to acquire SpaceX equity through intermediary platforms have faced ownership verification challenges and, in some cases, outright fraud risks. Those risks are specific to the pre-IPO period.

Space industry investment broadly hit a record $36 billion in the first quarter of 2026, driven largely by artificial intelligence and robotics applications, venture capital firm Space Capital said, according to Morning Star. Morgan Stanley has projected that the broader space economy could reach $1 trillion within the next decade.

Competitive Threats and Regulatory Exposure

SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellite service, which generates a substantial share of the company's revenue, faces competition from Amazon's Project Kuiper satellite internet service, which is preparing to scale. Amazon has announced an $11.5 billion acquisition of Globalstar, a satellite communications company, to deepen its position in the sector.

Less straightforward is the regulatory exposure tied to the U.S. military's deepening reliance on Starlink. The Pentagon has integrated Starlink terminals into operational logistics, and TipRanks reports this concentration creates both operational vulnerabilities and regulatory risks that could affect SpaceX's contract standing if government policy shifts.

At a 100x sales multiple, with public investors holding shares that carry diminished voting rights, the calculus for anyone considering a position in the SpaceX IPO comes down to one thing: how much trust they are willing to place in a single individual's unilateral decision-making, with no end date attached.