Tesla has begun mass production of its long-anticipated Semi trucks at its dedicated high-volume facility in Sparks, Nevada, marking a significant step forward in one of the company's most delayed and closely watched vehicle programmes.

The development, confirmed in a post on X, signals Tesla's shift from limited pilot builds to scalable commercial manufacturing nearly nine years after the truck was first unveiled.

The announcement has drawn attention from investors and the logistics sector alike, as Tesla moves closer to entering the heavy-duty electric trucking market at scale, a space still in early stages of electrification.

Mass Production Begins in Nevada Facility

The Tesla Semi is now being produced on a dedicated assembly line at the company's Nevada site, which also manufactures battery cells used in the trucks. The vertical integration of production is intended to streamline supply chains and improve efficiency, a long-standing strategy across Tesla's manufacturing operations.

First Semi off high volume line pic.twitter.com/fI1AdQrJFH — Tesla Semi (@tesla_semi) April 29, 2026

Initial production follows years of delays since the Semi's 2017 debut. Early units were not delivered until 2022 and were built in limited quantities. Those first trucks were delivered to PepsiCo for pilot testing, with assembly largely completed by hand rather than through automated mass production.

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Specifications Target Long-Haul Freight Market

The Tesla Semi is offered in two configurations designed for commercial freight operators. The Standard Range model delivers approximately 325 miles of range, while the Long Range version is rated at up to 500 miles, both based on a full load capacity of around 82,000 pounds.

Pricing is positioned at approximately $260,000 (around £191,000) for the Standard Range and around $290,000 (£213,000) for the Long Range model. The vehicles are powered by a drivetrain exceeding 1,000 horsepower, designed to support long-haul freight performance requirements.

Charging infrastructure is also central to the rollout, with Tesla Megachargers enabling the Semi to recover around 60% of its range in roughly 30 minutes, a key factor for fleet operators focused on minimising downtime.

Production Ramp-Up Expected to Be Gradual

Chief executive Elon Musk has previously indicated that production of the Semi, along with Tesla's Cybercab programme, will follow a gradual ramp-up due to the complexity of new supply chains and manufacturing systems.

He described the process as a 'stretched-out S-curve', noting that early production volumes are expected to remain low before scaling more rapidly over time. The company anticipates stronger output growth towards the end of the year and into the following year as manufacturing stabilises.

Strategic Shift Towards Commercial and Autonomous Vehicles

The start of Semi production comes as Tesla continues to broaden its focus beyond passenger electric vehicles. The company is increasingly investing in autonomous transport, including its planned Cybercab robotaxi platform, alongside longer-term work on humanoid robotics.

The Semi programme reflects Tesla's push into vertically integrated manufacturing, combining vehicle assembly with in-house battery production. This approach is intended to reduce costs and improve control over critical components in high-demand commercial applications.

Market Reaction and Investor Sentiment

Following the production update, Tesla shares rose by approximately 2.37% in Thursday trading, reversing earlier weekly declines. Despite the short-term gain, the stock remains down roughly 16% year-to-date, reflecting ongoing volatility in broader market conditions.

Over the past 12 months, Tesla shares have risen about 30%, supported by investor interest in its artificial intelligence initiatives, energy systems, and long-term autonomous vehicle strategy.

Analysts continue to view the Semi programme as a key indicator of Tesla's ability to scale beyond niche production and into high-volume commercial manufacturing, particularly in the competitive electric freight transport sector.