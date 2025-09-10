Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, has returned to the White House as he begins his second year of university.

Barron Trump, 19, has moved into the White House at the start of his sophomore year at New York University (NYU), according to multiple reports. The decision marks a shift from his first year of study, when he was based in New York, and highlights how the President's son is balancing higher education with life under the public spotlight.

From Trump Tower to Washington

During his freshman year, Barron was enrolled at NYU's Stern School of Business in Manhattan. He was understood to be living at Trump Tower, the family's long-time residence on Fifth Avenue, while commuting to classes in Greenwich Village.

Reports indicated that he kept a low profile on campus, with classmates confirming his presence in lecture halls and student facilities. Secret Service agents were a regular feature of his security detail, making his attendance notable but discreet.

This autumn, however, Barron has transferred to NYU's Washington, D.C. academic centre, a smaller campus that offers courses in politics, public policy, economics and journalism. Sources indicated that he is now residing with his parents at the White House.

NYU Washington, D.C. Centre

NYU's Washington, D.C. centre, located near Dupont Circle, hosts about 120 students per semester. The programme allows undergraduates to take courses while also interning at government institutions, media outlets and non-governmental organisations.

The university has not publicly confirmed Barron's enrolment at the D.C. campus, citing student privacy protections under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). However, reports indicate that his move aligns with his family's decision to have him closer to the White House as his father's administration enters a new term.

For Barron, the shift means living at the executive mansion while studying a curriculum designed to integrate classroom learning with professional placements in the capital.

Previous Residences

Barron Trump spent much of his childhood at the Trump Tower before moving into the White House with his mother, Melania Trump, in June 2017, several months after Donald Trump took office. He attended St Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, during his father's first term.

After the Trump family left Washington in January 2021, Barron completed his secondary education at Oxbridge Academy, a private school in Palm Beach, Florida, near the family's Mar-a-Lago estate.

His return to New York for his first year of university in 2024 placed him back at the centre of Trump family life in Manhattan. Now, by relocating to Washington, Barron has effectively come full circle, once again living in the White House during his father's presidency.

While Barron has generally stayed out of the public eye, his movements draw attention due to his position as the child of a sitting president. Unlike his older siblings, he has not taken on public political roles or business responsibilities, focusing instead on his education.

First Lady Melania Trump has previously emphasised her priority in protecting her son's privacy. In a January 2025 interview, she remarked that Barron's education and well-being were central to her decisions about where to live during her husband's presidency.

The White House has not issued an official statement on Barron's current residence or academic arrangements. However, his presence in Washington is consistent with reports from multiple media outlets and corroborated by security observations near the NYU D.C. campus.