Erika Kirk has raised eyebrows again due to her recent public sighting. Charlie Kirk's wife joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office for the swearing-in of the US Ambassador to India, but tongues wagged because many believed she wasn't supposed to be there.

Erika Kirk Present At The US Ambassador To India Swearing-In ​

Fox News shared a video of the swearing-in ceremony for the US Ambassador to India on X, formerly Twitter. Although the news was supposed to focus on Sergio Gor, whom Donald Trump chose for the role, most attention went to Charlie Kirk's widow.

"Charlie is going to be with you every single day in spirit."



Erika Kirk praises Trump's ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, at his swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Watd1elR4j — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 10, 2025

Several wondered why Erika had to be there when she held no role in the higher office. This prompted many social media users to take to X to ask why she was there in the first place.

'Why is Erika Kirk in the Oval Office?' one asked.

'Can someone please explain to me why Erika Kirk is in the Oval Office with many of the Executive Branch and Senators, for the swearing in of the US Ambassador to India?' Ladylawyer added. 'I will remain kind, for now, but I am not liking what I am hearing and seeing with my own eyes.'

A different user claimed that if Charlie were alive, he would not be in the Oval Office 'for such an occasion.' So, the commenter wrote, 'Why is she there now?'​

X user @GhostAGDOPEwondered the same. They noticed that the administration had been 'keeping her around so much,' but they couldn't grasp why Erika had to be present in the recent event when her late husband wasn't even an elected official. 'What's [the] point of [this] exactly?' they asked.

Can someone please explain to me why Erika Kirk is in the Oval Office with many of the Executive Branch, and Senators, for the swearing in of the US Ambassador to India? 🤔



I will remain kind, for now, but I am not liking what I am hearing and seeing with my own eyes. — Ladylawyer (@Ladylaw31256058) November 10, 2025

​

Why Did Donald Trump Invite Erika Kirk At The Event?

There's no explicit reason why the POTUS decided to have Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, at the Oval Office for the swearing-in of the US Ambassador to India. However, Charlie had been a prominent figure in the politician's conservative movement.​

Donald Trump even called Charlie a 'martyr' for American freedom, and having Erika could be his way to show that his administration aligns with that. Additionally, it could be the POTUS' way to honour Charlie's legacy.

Ambassador swearing-ins are usually public events, so it could also be Trump's way to broaden the guest list to foster stronger ties with the conservative activist network.

Trump has been close to the Kirks. His relationship with Charlie was a mix of political alliance, personal admiration, and recognition of the latter's influence. With Charlie gone, it's not surprising for the POTUS to keep the connection alive through Charlie's widow.

Also, a sitting president can invite anyone he wants to the swearing-in ceremonies because he generally controls the guest list.

While it's understandable that Erika Kirk's presence at the event is unexpected, it's not totally surprising considering her close relationship with the president. In most cases, US presidents invite family members, close allies, political supporters, and notable figures to formal events at the Oval Office.