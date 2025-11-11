Erika Kirk has the public's attention again, but this time it's due to a video her dad, Kent Frantzve, shared over a decade ago. The survival video raised eyebrows because many found it 'bizarre' and 'creepy.'

Erika Kirk's Father's 'Bizarre' Survival Video Resurfaces

Stew Peters, an American far-right political commentator and podcaster, shared a survival video on X. According to him, it was originally uploaded on YouTube by Erika Kirk's dad, Kent Frantzve, '14 years ago.' Frantzve reportedly served as the head of Raytheon Israel.

'He's only posted one video, but it is BIZARRE,' Peters says while noting that Erika appears at the '3:23 mark.'

The clip shows apes and random photos of individuals during a disaster. There were also a few shots of soldiers and Greek goddesses.

The photos seem to be from different films, as they include a snap of Tom Hanks from his movie Cast Away. Erika appears briefly with a tactical bag. She seems to be promoting the bag as a '3-Day pack.'

Several netizens agreed with Peters that something in the video was making them uncomfortable. It was reportedly off, and they couldn't grasp why it seemed to be focused on apes.

'Super creepy,' one commented. Another added, 'That's so bizarre.'

Meanwhile, another said the video reminded him of Planet of the Apes. 'Why the focus on the monkeys?' the X user asked.

Erika Kirk’s father, Kent Frantzve—who headed up Raytheon Israel, opened a YouTube account 14 years ago.



He’s only posted one video but it is BIZARRE and stars Erika at the 3:23 mark. pic.twitter.com/nZ23b1evba — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) November 10, 2025

Creepy Survival Video Sparks Conspiracy Theories

While many find Erika Kirk's dad's survival video unbearable, some took it as a hint of something wilder. A few claimed that Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, could be a honeypot.

'Erika is a honeypot from Israel and a spy for them,' one commented. 'Nothing but crocodile tears from her when she spoke, and dabbing the same eye for the nonexistent tears. She is a bad actor.'

Another said Erika is 'an echidna' who was 'trained since youth.'

A different X user said Erika 'is clearly controlled opposition.' They agree with Candace Owens that Erika is involved in silencing her late husband.

'How can a Christian organisation be headed up by Jews instantly upon his demise,' the netizen asked, adding that Erika was 'trying to conceal her happiness.

Some defended Erika, noting that Owens did not say she's involved in Charlie's silencing. Another clarified that TPUSA is not a Christian organisation.

The user, however, said that they got her point. 'Erika Kirk's acting is just as bad as Amber Heard's during the Johnny Depp trial,' @BallHead567 wrote.

Erika is a honeypot from Israel and a spy for them. Nothing but crocodile tears from her when she spoke and dabbing the same eye for the nonexistent tears. She is a bad actor — Maui_guy_MAGA (@omlonoq) November 10, 2025

Erika Kirk Attracts Various Criticisms

Erika Kirk has been seen at multiple public events since her husband, Charlie Kirk, passed away. Many, however, didn't think it was normal for a grieving widow, especially after she was seen hugging married men.

Her intimate hug with Vice President JD Vance went viral after she introduced him on stage at a TPUSA event. Many disapproved of how she clasped his head during their embrace.

Erika raised eyebrows again when she hugged Jason Aldean at the Fox Nation Awards on 6 November. Many felt it was inappropriate for her to rub his back, and his wife, Brittany Kerr, who was standing just behind them, seemed to feel the same based on her facial reaction.

Erika also joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office for the swearing-in of the US Ambassador to India on Monday. However, many were surprised to see her at the event, and critics wondered why Erika was there in the first place.

