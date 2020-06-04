"Batwoman" fans were left shocked when Ruby Rose, the actress who plays the role of the titular character Kate Kane announced her decision to leave the show. While many were looking forward to big cast shakeup, it seems the showrunners will be avoiding recasting of the character.

According to Decider, The CW series has chosen not to recast a new actor for the role of Kate Kane. However, they have plans to reinvent the leading character. Hence, Kate Kane will not be returning to the series and would be replaced by a new character.

Last month, in a surprise announcement, Ruby Rose announced her departure from the series after the conclusion of its pilot season. The announcement came after the news of the series renewal for season 2 scheduled to air as a part of the network's 2020-21 itinerary.

As per the report, the news began to make the rounds a casting call was leaked on Reddit. The casting call has since been deleted "by the moderators of r/BatwomanTV." As per the report, the call as made for a character named "Ryan Wilder." The description of the characters read: "female, Mid-late 20s, any ethnicity."

"She's likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She's also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her," the description continued. "With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero."

The new character is set to replace Bruce Wayne's cousin Kate Kane after Rose announced her departure on May 19. The casting call also encouraged entries from members of the LGBTQ community.

"Batwoman" season 1 came to an untimely close on May 17 due to coronavirus pandemic. The showrunners were forced to conclude the ongoing season with 20 episodes instead of 22 as originally planned.