Watch out! New Batwoman has arrived.

"Batwoman" star Javicia Leslie released the first look at her character in her suit. Leslie is set to appear as the new "Batwoman" after the departure of her predecessor Ruby Rose. Replacing Rose's Kate Kane, she will be playing the role of Ryan Wilder, the new protector of Gotham City. She is leading the second season of The CW series after the unexpected exit.

On Friday, Leslie took to Instagram to post a photo of her from the sets of the series being shot in Vancouver. "Look out, Gotham, I'm suited up and ready to go..." the actress captioned the picture. "But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit."

According to Variety, Leslie's character Ryan Wilder, who will be stepping up as caped crusader is described as "likable, goofy and untamed." The publication notes that she is "nothing like" Kate Kane, the lead character of "Batwoman" season 1.

More details reveal that before turning into a superhero, Ryan spent years a "drug-runner, dodging Gotham City police and masking her pain with bad habits." She is open about her sexual orientation and is an "out lesbian." Other than that, she is described as "raw, passionate and fallible, defying the all-American hero stereotype."

Earlier this month, speaking at DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse (via Entertainment Weekly), Leslie talked about playing the character that she found an immediate connection with. "When I read the character description, it was definitely me," said Leslie. "I loved the idea that it's like goofy meets badass meets a person who doesn't like to be told what to do, a person who does not like to follow the rules."

Leslie went on to reveal that this is her "dream" job as she wanted to become a superhero. "I wanted to be a Black superhero. You don't get to see that that often. Then a month later, I become the first Black Batwoman," she said.

So what to expect from Leslie's "Batwoman" season 2? At the event showrunner, Caroline Dries reveals that Wilder will "constantly be battling against the system all throughout" and the injustice she went through her whole life.

Alongside this, the show will address Kate Kane's disappearance. Ultimately, Leslie's character will "unite the Kane family."

"Batwoman" season 2 does not have a date but it is expected to return sometime in 2021 on The CW.