Javicia Lesli is set to debut as the caped crusader in "Batwoman" Season 2, much to the delight of many who cannot wait to see her portray the first black Batwoman.

The 33-year-old American actress is set to portray Ryan Wilder, a lesbian character who is "likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed." Wilder is "nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her" and is described as a former drug runner who now lives in a van with her plant.

"A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. She is an out lesbian, athletic, raw, passionate, fallible, and very much not your stereotypical All-American hero," reads the character description from Variety.

Leslie's casting makes her the first black actress to play the iconic DC character in film or TV, according to BBC. The actress acknowledged this in her statement about her role in The CW series.

"I am extremely proud to be the first black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television. And as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," she said.

Leslie takes over the role from Ruby Rose, who played Kate Kane in Season 1 of "Batwoman." Rose could not be happier and excited to see Leslie take over the reins. She congratulated the actress in a post on Instagram.

The "Batwoman" cast also welcomed Leslie to the show, with Meagan Tandy calling Leslie "our ancestors wildest dream." David Harewood, who stars in "Supergirl," called Leslie's casting "fabulous news."

Iâ€™ve literally watched your star rise over this past year and you just shot to the top @JaviciaLeslie ðŸ¦‡ What a dream opportunity this is. YOU are our ancestors wildest dream. Congratulations ðŸ¾ https://t.co/YuURmWsVZ3 — Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) July 9, 2020

"Fabulous news overnight. Exciting casting from @warnerbrostv and @GBerlanti! Welcome to the Arrowverse @JaviciaLeslie #Batwoman," Harewood tweeted.

Meanwhile, "Stargirl" actress Anjelika Washington said that it is "the golden age of black female superheroes."

THIS IS THE GOLDEN AGE OF BLACK FEMALE SUPERHEROS.



CONGRATULATIONS JAVICIA!ðŸ’– pic.twitter.com/margIVEAWh — Anjelika Washington (@AnjelikaW) July 9, 2020

Fans also expressed their excitement to see Leslie don the cowl in "Batwoman" Season 2. One fan tweeted "I'm so excited for this!! definitely looking forward to what s2 has to offer & also looking forward to editing new content as well."

Aside from "Batwoman" Leslie's other credits include "God Unfriended Me" and "Always a Bridesmaid." Season 2 of The CW show premieres in January 2021.