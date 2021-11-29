BBC replaced the term "Megxit" with "Sussexit" in its new documentary days after Prince Harry said that the term had sexist connotations.

"Megxit," an amalgamation of Meghan Markle's name with exit, was initially used by The Sun after she and Prince Harry announced their decision to quit as senior members of the British royal family. The term, inspired by the similar slogan of "Brexit" representing Britain's exit from the European Union, has been widely used by the press as well as the social media users since then to refer to Harry and Meghan's exit from royal life. The word even went on to be included in the Collins English Dictionary as one of the top ten new words of 2020.

However, Prince Harry stated in a recent speech that the term is sexist since it puts the entire blame of their joint resignation as working royals on his wife. He explained, "Maybe people know this and maybe they don't, but the term Megxit was or is a mysognistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media."

According to The Telegraph, BBC has now swapped Megxit for "Sussexit," a portmanteau of Sussexes and exit, as the title of the second episode of their documentary "The Princes and The Press." The controversial documentary, which has ignited a feud between the broadcaster and the royal family for airing claims that royal households had fed the press negative stories about the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex during their exit, will explore these allegations in detail in its second part.

The first part featured Meghan's lawyer Jenny Afia insisting that there was no truth to the narrative that the Duchess of Sussex was "difficult and demanding as a boss" and made her employees quit due to bullying. It also saw Omid Scobie, co-author of Meghan and Harry's unauthorised biography "Finding Freedom," claiming that some people in royal households felt Meghan "needed to be put in her place" and "punished" her by leaking negative stories."

The programme invited a strong-worded joint statement from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace for giving credibility to "overblown and unfounded claims."