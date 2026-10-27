A zookeeper at Beekse Bergen Safari Park in Hilvarenbeek, the Netherlands, reportedly called for help over her walkie-talkie during a leopard attack on Saturday, 24 October 2026. A colleague heard her distress call, according to Dutch media reports.

The keeper suffered serious head and neck injuries and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment, according to Dutch News. Beekse Bergen confirmed that she died from her injuries on Tuesday, 27 October.

The attack occurred in an indoor enclosure where two male Persian leopards had been brought inside because of adverse weather conditions. Investigators have not established precisely what happened or whether one or both animals were involved.

Investigation Examines Circumstances of Attack

The Dutch Labour Inspectorate and Beekse Bergen are investigating the incident, according to Dutch media reports and the park's official statement.

Omroep Brabant, a local media outlet, reported that there were no CCTV cameras inside the enclosure. The outlet also reported that staff do not normally enter enclosures occupied by large cats. The precise circumstances in which the keeper came to be in the enclosure with the animals remain unclear.

The absence of camera footage means investigators cannot review recordings from inside the enclosure to reconstruct the incident. They will need to establish how the keeper and the leopards came to be in the same space and whether established safety procedures were followed.

No findings have been announced about how the attack happened or whether any safety procedures were breached. The investigations are expected to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Park Says Leopards Will Not Be Euthanised

The two Persian leopards will not be euthanised following the keeper's death, according to a spokesperson quoted by Omroep Brabant.

The spokesperson said the animals had displayed natural behaviour after the incident and emphasised their status as predators.

'They are, and remain, predators,' the spokesperson said, according to Omroep Brabant.

The park has not publicly confirmed which leopard was responsible for the attack. The presence of two animals in the enclosure does not establish that both attacked the keeper.

Keeper Had Worked at Park for Almost 40 Years

Beekse Bergen said in its official statement that the keeper began working at the safari park at the age of 17 and had served there for almost four decades, with short interruptions.

The park expressed its grief over her death and its support for her family, friends and colleagues.

It also announced plans to establish an area where visitors can leave condolences and staff can pay their respects. The park asked for privacy and understanding for the keeper's loved ones and colleagues as they mourn her death.

The investigations remain ongoing, and no conclusions have been announced about possible procedural failures or whether changes to the park's working practices will be necessary.