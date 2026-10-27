A Republican running for the Georgia state legislature says he has no reason to withdraw from the race after being charged with child molestation and public indecency. The charges stem from allegations that he exposed himself to a girl walking to her school bus stop in Smyrna.

Andre Lamar Stafford, a candidate in Georgia House District 42 in Cobb County, denied wrongdoing. Asked whether he would leave the race, he said: 'I have no reason to drop out, I am innocent.' The allegations come one week before the 3 November election, leaving limited time for the case to progress before voters go to the polls.

What Police Say Happened at the Bus Stop

The case centres on the morning of 15 October. According to an arrest warrant, a girl was walking towards her bus stop near Lakes Edge Drive SE and Hillsdale Parkway between 8.22am and 8.27am when a car pulled alongside her.

Police allege that the driver told the girl she was pretty, exposed himself and then drove away.

Investigators subsequently reviewed data from a Flock licence plate reader at a nearby apartment complex. The system recorded a grey 2024 Kia Forte arriving at 8.11am, and the vehicle was registered to Stafford. Detectives then showed the girl a photographic line-up using an image from his driving licence, and she identified him as the driver.

Smyrna Police arrested Stafford on 22 October. The identification and vehicle records form part of the reported investigation, but the allegations have not been proven in court.

🚨 BREAKING: Georgia House GOP candidate Andre Stafford was just arrested for child molestation. pic.twitter.com/gnLFbYo6Ki — GOP Ls (@GOP__Ls) October 27, 2026

Bond Denied, but Stafford Is Out of Jail

Cobb County Magistrate Court Judge Quinn M. Kasper denied Stafford bond after ruling that he posed a danger to the community. However, jail records subsequently showed that Stafford had been released from Cobb County Jail. The available reporting does not establish the circumstances or legal basis for his release.

Stafford confirmed his arrest but declined to discuss the allegations in detail. It was also unclear from the reporting whether he had retained a lawyer.

The child molestation charge has a specific legal meaning under Georgia law. Section 16-6-4 of the Georgia Code covers an immoral or indecent act committed to, in the presence of, or with a child under 16, with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the child or the person committing the act. The statute does not require physical contact in every case. Whether its requirements are met in Stafford's case remains a matter for the legal process.

Mike Collins Campaign Responds

Stafford is challenging Democratic incumbent Gabriel Sanchez for a seat covering parts of Smyrna. He has also volunteered on other Republican campaigns, including that of Congressman Mike Collins.

Collins, the Republican nominee challenging Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, addressed Stafford's involvement with his campaign. 'Mr. Stafford has volunteered on many campaigns across the state this year, including ours,' Collins said. 'The charges are sickening, and if they're true then he belongs on a list and behind bars.'

Collins's statement makes clear that his criticism is conditional on the allegations being true. Stafford has not been convicted of a crime, and the accusations have yet to be tested in court.

With Election Day approaching, the case could remain unresolved when voters decide the District 42 contest. The circumstances of Stafford's release and any subsequent court proceedings may provide further information, but their timing and outcome have not been established by the available reporting.