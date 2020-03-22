Even royal families across the globe have been affected by COVID-19. Now, the Belgian royal family has made a touching gesture during the current self-isolation period. They delivered baskets of home-made waffles to two nursing homes in a bid to keep the spirits of both the vulnerable residents and nursing staff high.

The children of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde – Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Princess Eleonore and Prince Emmanuel were seen posing in the gardens of the Belgian Royal Palace. Interestingly, at the feet of the royal siblings could be seen wicker baskets piled with waffles and flowers, Hello reports.

The photograph was shared by the royal family on their Instagram and Twitter handles on Saturday. "Solidarity with the most vulnerable: home-made waffles for the residents and nursing staff of two nursing homes and telephone conversations with lonely elderly people. Strong together against Corona!" the caption for the photo reads.

This news comes at a time when it has been revealed that Prince Albert II of Monaco and Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria have tested positive for coronavirus.

"A little news. Condition unchanged. Little fever, little cough," Albert says. "Vital signs all good. The doctors are satisfied for now," said Albert, giving a health update to People on Saturday. The 62-year-old prince is under self-isolation in the palace. The palace released a statement on behalf of the prince on Friday and thanked well-wishers for their support.

Meanwhile, King Felipe and Queen Letizia have tested for coronavirus. Royal families all over the world have been affected by COVID-19.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are currently in Windsor Castle in self-isolation. All her engagements are cancelled. Even Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall's official visits stand cancelled and they are in quarantine at home.

The Monaco royal family's annual Rose Ball has been postponed, Queen Mathilde's state visit to Italy is cancelled. Besides, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark have also pulled their four children out of school in Switzerland due to the coronavirus pandemic.